Yadier Molina honors Roberto Clemente; Cardinals split pair with Tigers

Molina put St. Louis ahead 2-0 in the second against Tarik Skubal (1-2) with his third home run this season. With his 158th home run for St. Louis, Molina passed Johnny Mize and moved into sole possession of 10th on the Cardinals career list.

Molina has said Clemente was his childhood hero, and Molina received the 2018 Roberto Clemente Award, awarded annually to a player who exemplifies sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.

Lane Thomas, Tyler O’Neill, Paul Goldschmidt and Rangel Ravelo also homered for St. Louis.

The Tigers were coming off a 19-0 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday, the largest defeat in franchise history.

Flaherty (3-1) allowed four hits in five innings, struck out six and walked two. He enjoyed watching Molina succeed on his special day.

“I don’t feel like he shows emotion too often,” Flaherty said. “But when he hit that home run, he was pretty pumped. That was fun to see. He was fired up.”

Thomas and O’Neill hit two-run homers in a seven-run third that boosted the lead to 9-0.