Conn: Finding some beauty and joy in a meaningless NBA game

I sat in a sports bar on the afternoon of March 20 with my 13-year-old son in Indianapolis enjoying some fried food while we watched Illinois lay an egg against a Houston team that couldn’t shoot straight, either.

It was the second ugly game in the tournament for Illinois, and one of many hard-to-watch games in the NCAA Tournament. It’s an event I’ll always cherish, but, in reality, always has its share of dud games.

A defensive struggle is one thing, but poor decisions and missed open shots are frustrating to watch. Illinois, in particular, looked … stiff.

After the game, Sully and I headed over to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to watch an NBA game between the Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers. The tickets were purchased as a Christmas present to my 13-year-old son, who is a huge fan of Blazers star Damian Lillard. But Lillard got hurt and both teams, at this point of the season, are in tank mode.

Bummer.

Before the game, we had a chance to catch up with former Central Illinois Illini reporter James Boyd, who is now covering the Pacers for the Indianapolis Star (you should check out his coverage at indystar.com/pacers). During our conversation, James mentioned what it was like to watch the players shooting around in a gym — even players being tried out for 10-day contracts.

"It's unbelievable," James said. “They make 90 percent of the shots they take in an empty gym."

The gym was far from empty when they announced the starting lineups – Sully and I were surprised at the size of the crowd for a game between two teams out of the playoff chase – but we hadn’t heard of more than two or three of the starters’ names. Not on NBA rosters, at least.

I wasn’t thinking about what James told me at that point. The thought that was running through my head was: How am I going to watch this for 2½ hours?

Then, in the first quarter, the Pacers alone made more open jumpers than Illinois and Houston did for much of that game we’d just watched. This Blazers team isn’t strong defensively by any standards, but the Pacers’ offensive onslaught was a joy to watch. We both started identifying guys on each team Illinois really could’ve used that day — it was most of the Pacers’ roster.

And that was before the single greatest basketball play I’ve ever seen live (and, bonus, an unforgettable father-son moment!).

It was the kind of play that probably doesn’t happen in a game with playoff implications on the line. The Pacers, up 22 points in the second quarter of a meaningless game, were having fun. Anyone who says pros don’t play for the joy of the game should watch this play.

It started with a pass from one of the newest Pacers, Tyrese Halliburton — the player my son was most excited to see with so many others missing. He fired a baseball pass half the length of the court to longtime Pacers favorite Lance Stephenson running down the right sideline. Stephenson caught it over his shoulder with both hands like a wide receiver and then dropped a behind-the-back bounce pass to a streaking Oshae Brissett. Stephenson didn’t even turn to see what happened, instead posing to the Pacers bench as Brissett turned, jumped, double-pumped and reverse-dunked it as he was fouled.

“I was like, ‘Why is everybody yelling?’” Stephenson said after the game on Bally’s Sports Indiana. “Then I seen the replay and was like, ‘Oh my God!’”

Me, Sully and pretty much everyone else in the place — including Pacers guard Justin Anderson — went crazy. The play was an example of what pro players are capable of when they’re getting a little loose out there.

An NCAA Tournament game is never going to have that atmosphere – the pressure is on from start to finish when your season is on the line. That’s what makes the tournament unique.

It just doesn’t always make for beautiful basketball.

