Mattoon declares Lake Land Women's Basketball Laker Day
Mattoon declares Lake Land Women's Basketball Laker Day

During Tuesday's Mattoon City Council meeting, Mayor Rick Hall proclaimed May 18 as Lake Land Women's Basketball Laker Day.

MATTOON — Mayor Rick Hall proclaimed May 18 as Lake Land Women's Basketball Laker Day in honor of the team's North Junior Athletics Association Basketball Tournament Championship victory. 

The Lakers defeated Johnson County Community College 53-49 to win the national championship on April 24, the first title in Lake Land school history. Hall issued the honor during Tuesday's city council meeting. 

"These Lady Lakers have served Lake Land College, the city of Mattoon and themselves well," Hall said in the proclamation, which noted that nine of the 13 players are from area communities.

Head coach David Johnson and Lake Land President Josh Bullock attended the meeting, along with several of the players and team staff. Johnson said the players have worked extremely hard for the past two years.

Lake Land College celebrates women's basketball NJCAA Division II national championship

"They represent our college and our area quite well. We were probably one of the few colleges at the national tournament that had so many local players on their team. I think it speaks volumes for not only Mattoon, but our area in women's basketball," Johnson said.

Johnson was also named the NJCAA Division II Coach of the Year earlier this month. 

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

