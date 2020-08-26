Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 against Orlando Magic to protest shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin

The Bucks were scheduled to play the Magic at 4 p.m., but they never came out to the court. With just under four minutes remaining before tip off was scheduled, the Magic exited the court as well. Wojnarowski reported that multiple NBA executives were stationed outside Milwaukee’s locker room as adamant discussions about playing the game continued inside. Only the referees remained on the court.

“It’s an active discussion,” Jayson Tatum said. “Obviously it started with the Raptors and obviously that’s who we’re playing. It’s been talked about with other guys on other teams. People are upset or angry and we’re just trying to come together and figure out a way how we can do something. Obviously people are going to say, ‘Well, what is sitting out going to do?’ Obviously if we sit out a game or the rest of the playoffs, we understand how big of an impact that will have. Everybody’s going to have to talk about it, continue to raise awareness. We don’t want to just keep playing and forget about what’s going on in the outside world, because it’s affecting us. It’s affecting everybody. We’re more than just basketball players. We’re people. And we have these raw emotions and feelings.