Watch now: Neoga salutes girls basketball team after IHSA finish

NEOGA — The Neoga High School girls basketball team finished third in the state IHSA Class 1A semifinal match against Brimfield on Thursday, but first in the hearts of their many fans who gave them an emotional welcome home on Sunday.

The Indians were paraded around the town in a convoy that sandwiched their school bus among fire trucks, police cars and emergency vehicles, all with lights flashing and sirens blaring.

They arrived back at the high school gym at 2:30 p.m. to find what appeared to be the whole town jammed onto the bleachers, cheering, waving and clapping. This is the first time a girls team in Neoga had done anything like this, and it felt like everyone was on a victory lap with them.

School board president Chuck Campbell gave a special shout-out to the fans who had doggedly followed the 19 girls on the team through regionals, sectionals, super sectionals and then on to the big IHSA tournament in Bloomington, where their ride finally came to an end in a 60-44 loss at Redbird Area.

“I think we had more crowd there then any other school,” Campbell told the gym audience. “Give yourselves a round of applause.”

And they did, one of many that echoed like thunder inside a space that suddenly seemed all too small to contain this much emotion. The City of Neoga even published a proclamation saluting the team’s “hard work, dedication, sportsmanship, talent and exceptional team chemistry.”

The proclamation, read by Mayor Marty Hartke, lauded the Indians for bringing honor to “the Neoga High School and the City of Neoga.”

Coach Kim Romack said she hoped they weren’t celebrating a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it kind of felt that way: The sense of camaraderie and joy suffusing the town made the whole thing “surreal.”

She urged Neoga not to forget that feeling and the wave of exuberance that came with it. The coach said everyone must hang on to the sense of achievement and pour that same enthusiasm into every sport and everything that happens at the high school.

“Ride that wave… continue to support them,” she said of the students. “We want to be here for them, to keep them here, we want their kids in the future to be here; this is a great place to grow, to play, to coach… keep these kids around in this community.”

But whether the students go or stay as they head out into the next chapter of their lives, the memory of what they achieved playing together, and the impact it had on their town, will surely stay with them forever.

“These past four years have been some of the best experiences of my life,” said team captain and 17-year-old senior Avery Fearday. “It's been crazy and this is exactly how I want it to end. I know this means so much to the community and I am just so glad we could do this for the community.

“It’s all so unreal, so amazing. I feel blessed.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977.

