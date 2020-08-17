Bears announce they currently are not planning to have fans at games at Soldier Field this season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chicago Bears are not planning to have fans at games at Soldier Field this season because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced Monday.

After discussing a plan with Chicago health officials, the Bears and the city agreed that health data showed it is not safe to host fans at games as of now. The Bears will put a plan in place “once it is deemed safe and appropriate,” according to the statement.

The Bears open their season on the road against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13, and their home opener is scheduled for Sept. 20 at noon.

The Cubs and White Sox have not hosted fans at their ballparks yet either per the city’s COVID-19 phase four guidelines. The Fire, who share Soldier Field with the Bears, will not have fans for at least their first three home games.

The Bears’ announcement comes on the heels of the news that the Kansas City Chiefs, who will open the NFL season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10, will allow fans at 22% capacity at Arrowhead Stadium for at least the first three games of the year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0