Benson: Indy 500 kicks off return of must-see sporting events that we took for granted before

Our sports-watching hibernation appears to be almost fully over.
May we never travel down this road again.
Please, please, please.
The NBA and NHL have made successful returns in their "bubbles" and begun playoff journeys. MLB has endured some rough patches in its restart, with the St. Louis Cardinals sitting out 17 days because of an outbreak within its ranks of COVID-19 cases.
NASCAR and the PGA Tour led the sports comeback after everything shut down in mid-March because of the global pandemic. Even if you didn't particularly like those sports, they were something to watch until the more mainstream leagues returned.
The mighty NFL canceled all its preseason games. But teams are in camp now and crossing their fingers to begin in early September.
Yet something still has been missing for the casual fan. It's those truly major events that define the sports calendar.
When the NCAA Basketball Tournament became the first casualty — and then everything else seemed to follow in rapid succession — we wondered if things would ever return to the way we've taken for granted in the past.
March Madness turned into March Sadness, then April Angst, May Malaise, etc.
While the timing might seem to be a little off, go ahead and exhale. There will be no fans in the stands at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway or Churchill Downs or at the U.S. Opens in golf and tennis, but we don't care. We're used to seeing that by now.
Get ready for an onslaught of must-see sporting events.
The Indianapolis 500 has pivoted from its traditional Memorial Day weekend spot to Sunday (noon on NBC). Seeing those sleek machines barreling down the straightaway at 230 mph-plus is eagerly anticipated by millions around the world.
The best two minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby, always is on the first Saturday in May. Those magnificent animals charging down the Churchill Downs stretch is truly captivating. Having a wager on something never hurts interest, either.
While the Derby is now slated for the first Saturday in September, who cares? We're getting back another slice of our world.
The U.S. Open in tennis hasn't moved its dates. It will begin Aug. 31 and finish on Sept. 13. Although many of the big names from foreign countries are taking a pass, not wanting to travel, seeing smashes and baseline rallies from New York brings back memories of McEnroe, Sampras, Navratilova, Evert and Agassi.
Golf already held its first major, the PGA Championship, a couple weeks ago. Collin Morikawa's thrilling victory only juiced up the anticipation for the U.S. Open, also to be held in New York at Winged Foot Country Club (think Phil Mickelson's epic collapse in 2006) the week following tennis.
However, golf's truly must-see TV event that typically kicks off the major season now will be the anchor when The Masters will be played Nov. 12-15. Will Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia be as beautiful in the fall as it is in the spring? We can't wait to find out.
Big Ten and Pac-12 football have been sidelined already. Whether the SEC, ACC and Big 12 actually get on the field remains to be seen. The same with the NFL, although that seems more likely.
Getting to watch the Indy 500, Kentucky Derby and U.S. Opens gives us some relief in a year that is a nightmare none of us ever wants to live through again.
