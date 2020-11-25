Benson: This is the wrong way to start a college basketball season

Duke and Arizona had to cancel their season-opening games after their opponents had a COVID-19 stoppage. Later in the day, Utah and Wichita State hit the sidelines.

There are 357 Division I teams, and by Wednesday at least 50 weren't practicing.

Many schools, such as Illinois State, decided not to fly this season. But many teams this week did get in the sky to play games that won't matter a bit in their quest to make the NCAA Tournament field in March.

The Center for Disease Control put out a warning asking families not to travel this Thanksgiving in order to keep down the spread of the virus. Some of us won't get to see our grandchildren. We are in the midst of that dreaded "second wave" all the scientists told us was coming.

The number of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths are growing at an alarming rate every day.

Yet college kids getting in a plane, or even a bus, to play a game without any fans in the stands is all right? Saw a photo on Twitter of San Francisco flying to Connecticut in a smaller airplane and thought this is insanity.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Follow the money has never been more prophetic.