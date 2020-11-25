Benson: This is the wrong way to start a college basketball season

Well, the college basketball season officially began Wednesday. The NCAA Tournament was among the first casualties when the COVID-19 global pandemic struck like a tsunami back in March.
Returning to the court should be celebrated after everything that has gone on during the last eight months.
So why does this all feel so wrong?
Many schools still are struggling to put together schedules for December. Everyday more teams have to "pause" — really beginning to hate that word — after a positive COVID-19 case in its program.
Every five minutes something seems to change. Monday was particularly chaotic.
First, Arizona State announced it wouldn't play Baylor on Wednesday at an event in Connecticut because the Bears' coach, Scott Drew, tested positive. Then Baylor decided to stay home.
Around the same time, Tennessee said it was pausing after positive tests inside its program, including 66-year-old head coach Rick Barnes. Oregon also decided not to make the long trip to Connecticut while Ole Miss called off its multi-team event.
Duke and Arizona had to cancel their season-opening games after their opponents had a COVID-19 stoppage. Later in the day, Utah and Wichita State hit the sidelines.
There are 357 Division I teams, and by Wednesday at least 50 weren't practicing.
Many schools, such as Illinois State, decided not to fly this season. But many teams this week did get in the sky to play games that won't matter a bit in their quest to make the NCAA Tournament field in March.
The Center for Disease Control put out a warning asking families not to travel this Thanksgiving in order to keep down the spread of the virus. Some of us won't get to see our grandchildren. We are in the midst of that dreaded "second wave" all the scientists told us was coming.
The number of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths are growing at an alarming rate every day.
Yet college kids getting in a plane, or even a bus, to play a game without any fans in the stands is all right? Saw a photo on Twitter of San Francisco flying to Connecticut in a smaller airplane and thought this is insanity.
Follow the money has never been more prophetic.
Athletic departments all over the country are hurting. Big time. There have been layoffs on staffs even in power-five conferences. Non-revenue sports are being dropped forever. When there are no games in the major sports, there is no revenue.
Playing games, even without fans, will bring in some much-needed cash. While lower-level and mid-major Division I teams won't get as big a check as they normally would to get beat at a bigger school, depositing $30,000 (instead of $60,000) for a 40-point loss will be a financial relief.
Coaches talk about the mental health of their student-athletes suffering during the pandemic. Having a chance to return to the court, much like football players have this fall, is what all players desperately want.
And they should be given that opportunity.
Except not right now.
What would have been wrong in canceling all nonconference games, everyone starting practice Jan. 1 and league games only beginning in late January?
That would have given schools a chance to "bubble" their players, with most schools done with final exams and a short Christmas break, along with keeping everyone in the program safe and healthy.
Instead of 30 or so games, teams would play 18 to 20 before their conference tournaments in mid- to late-April. The NCAA tourney could be expanded, maybe to 128 teams.
We might have experienced May Madness rather than March Madness. The NBA and NHL seasons ended four months later than usual, so why not push back college basketball two months?
Rick Pitino has returned to the college game as Iona's head coach. Pitino, whose image was rightly tattered due to a scandal at Louisville that happened under his watch, has strongly advocated a later start to the season.
While it's difficult to side with Pitino about anything, this time he made perfect sense. Instead, the NCAA has sat silently in the corner and let chaos reign.
Of everything that has happened, that really should be the least surprising thing.
