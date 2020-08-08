Big Ten football teams won’t move to padded practices yet amid growing COVID-19 concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In another move highlighting growing concerns about COVID-19's impact on athletes, the Big Ten announced Saturday it will not progress to padded football practices.

The league said it wants to evaluate safety before progressing to full-contact practices as part of an incremental practice step, known as “Day 3.”

Players can currently only practice in helmets.

Colleges returned to practices without contact late last week after voluntary workouts began in June.

“Each new phase of activity provides new intelligence and experience and allows us to evaluate the implementation of our conference and institutional medical protocols in real-time,” the Big Ten news release said. “In order to make the right health and safety decisions for our student-athletes, we believe it is best to continue in the appropriate phase of activity referenced above while we digest and share information from each campus to ensure we are moving forward cautiously.”