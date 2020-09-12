Brad Biggs: In search of offensive identity, Matt Nagy must design plays catering to identity of Bears. That means playing to strength of defense

Flashback to the draft when cameras showed Nagy at a table in the middle of a room in his north suburban house with play call sheets from games all over the walls. "Be You" is in the corner of the cards. It will be fascinating to see who Nagy wants to be this season. There was plenty of blame to go around last season, some of it on Nagy, and he set out to find solutions as soon as the season ended because the jump that was supposed to happen for his offense going into Year 2 never happened. The Bears went sideways, then backward, not forward.

"I feel like last year defensively that we played a lot better than probably the numbers resulted in," Nagy said. "In regards to the offense ... the biggest thing is when you look back, we never established who we were. We never had an identity. We were too inconsistent in different areas. There might be one game where we are able to establish and get the run game going with certain run schemes, but then the next week we don't have that same scheme, it's a different scheme or we rely a lot more on RPOs.

"So this year that's going to be a theme for us and doing that is being able to see who we have as players and how we adapt to them."

