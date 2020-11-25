 Skip to main content
Cardinals Caravan stops canceled for 2020; Winter Warmup will be virtual
Cardinals Caravan

Cardinals fans line up for autographs at the Cardinals Caravan that stopped at the Lake Land Field House in 2018. The 2021 Cardinals Caravan has been canceled.

 JG-TC file photo

The event that marks a step toward the return of baseball each winter in Central Illinois has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the stops of the Cardinals Caravan have been canceled, the Cardinals announced Monday.

The Cardinals Caravan is a tradition that dates back to the 1960s and includes Cardinals players and others associated with the team visiting the regions far and wide that make up Cardinals Nation.

The caravan usually covers as many as 20 cities in six states — including Bloomington, Decatur and Mattoon — and in its place the team is planning virtual events that will be advertised as the online Winter Warm-up nears.

Winter Warm-up, usually a downtown gathering that begins when the caravans end, will go virtual from January 16-18.

Without those visits or the downtown events, the team is rethinking its annual fanfest for an online audience. But the biggest traditional draw of the weekend — autographs from players — will be made available, and in some cases personalized.

The Cardinals announced that autographs can be pre-ordered starting Dec. 4 on the team’s Web site, and baseballs and action photos that are ordered will be personalized by a handful of players, such as Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Tyler O’Neill and yet to be identified others.

The deadline for pre-ordered autographs is Christmas Eve. All proceeds from those sales go to Cardinals Care, the charitable arm of the organization.

