Milwaukee Brewers hitting coach and former Eastern Illinois player Andy Haines discusses the 2020 season

“Some of the players had leases in Milwaukee so they stayed at those places, but many players, coaches and staff stayed at a team hotel," he said. "The hotel setting was much different, lots of restrictions, really no interaction and team wide protocols. You couldn’t go out to eat at a restaurant."

Another sacrifice that was made at stadiums around the nation to help protect the game was the policy to not allow fans to attend games. Haines says the lack of fans did make things much different, but where it hit home for him was during the series between the Chicago Cubs and Brewers.

“That is something special because there are so many Cubs fans that make the drive up that it feels like a home game for both teams," he said. "Every time something happens, the place goes wild. Those games this season where we played the Cubs, were borderline depressing after seeing it so electric. I’m watching these games with some fans in the stands now, but during our season it was dead silent. Not even one usher in the ballpark, it was eerie.”

At the end of the regular season, the Brewers made the playoffs as one of eight teams in the expanded National League playoffs.