Abby Wahl's 24 points, 14 rebounds not enough in Eastern Illinois women's loss to Northern Illinois

Notes: Eastern Illinois heads back on the road as the Panthers will be playing their fifth game in 10 days to open the season. Four of the five games have been on the road. EIU has played one of the toughest schedules in the nation. After three games on the road to open the year, EIU played its home opener on Thursday, picking up a 78-56 win over Chicago State. Four players scored in double figures for the Panthers. EIU faces a Green Bay team that has also faced a tough schedule to open the year with a pair of road losses to Big Ten teams. Both EIU and Green Bay have faced Wisconsin in the opening slate, EIU losing 77-67 while Green Bay lost 82-42. ... Graduate transfer Sammy Friday IV had his biggest day of the season for the Panthers as he led EIU in scoring with 16 points during the home win over Chicago State. Friday was 7-of-11 from the field as he is now shooting 52 percent from the field for the season. Friday added seven rebounds against Chicago State with three on the offensive glass. He is second on the team this year in rebounding at 4.5 per game with 11 offensive boards. A transfer from Siena, his previous collegiate high was 15 points at Louisville. ... Jordan Skipper-Brown was perfect from the field on Thursday against Chicago State as he finished with 13 points. The senior forward was 6-of-6 on field goal attempts while going 1-of-2 from the foul line. He is now leading the team in field goal percentage at 53.6 percent after shooting a team best 64 percent last season. Skipper-Brown opened the 2020-21 season with 14 points at No. 7 Wisconsin going 5-of-10 from the field against the Badgers.