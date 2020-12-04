Abby Wahl's 24 points, 14 rebounds not enough in Eastern Illinois women's loss to Northern Illinois

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois' Abby Wahl continued her hot start to the season, but the Panthers lost their second straight, falling 82-72 to Northern Illinois on Friday.
Wahl had 23 points and 14 rebounds, her second double-double of the season. But despite a hot start from Karle Pace — 5-for-6 in the first half with four three pointers made — NIU (1-1) caught fire in the second half and the Panthers (1-2) couldn't keep up.
The Panthers got off to a hot start, while NIU struggled early, making just 3-of-14 3-pointers in the first quarter. The Panthers, on the other hand, shot 57% to take a 22-14 lead.
But Eastern Illinois let the Panthers creep back into the game after costly turnovers and fouls. Eastern Illinois committed six fouls in the quarter and four turnovers, while Northern Illinois had three turnovers and only two fouls. Neither team could get much going as the Panthers shot 31%, while the Huskies shot 21% from the field. Panthers maintained their lead going into halftime, 33-27.
The Huskies captured the momentum early out of halftime. The Panthers couldn't stop the three-ball from the Huskies — they shot 8-9 from beyond the arc. Northern Illinois put up 34 points in comparison to the Panthers 18. NIU led the Panthers going into the final quarter, 67-54, and EIU couldn't close the gap.
Pace finished with 19 points, her highest point total of the season. Jordyn Hughes scored 11 points. Eastern Illinois will close out the Compass Tournament against Western Illinois at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
EIU MEN
Matchup: Eastern Illinois (1-3) at Green Bay (0-2)
Time: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Location: Kress Center – Green Bay, Wiscosnsin
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN3
Series: Green Bay leads 23-16
Last Meeting: Eastern Illinois 93, Green Bay 80 on Dec. 7, 2019
Next Game: Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Evansville - 6 p.m. (on ESPN+)
Notes: Eastern Illinois heads back on the road as the Panthers will be playing their fifth game in 10 days to open the season. Four of the five games have been on the road. EIU has played one of the toughest schedules in the nation. After three games on the road to open the year, EIU played its home opener on Thursday, picking up a 78-56 win over Chicago State. Four players scored in double figures for the Panthers. EIU faces a Green Bay team that has also faced a tough schedule to open the year with a pair of road losses to Big Ten teams. Both EIU and Green Bay have faced Wisconsin in the opening slate, EIU losing 77-67 while Green Bay lost 82-42. ... Graduate transfer Sammy Friday IV had his biggest day of the season for the Panthers as he led EIU in scoring with 16 points during the home win over Chicago State. Friday was 7-of-11 from the field as he is now shooting 52 percent from the field for the season. Friday added seven rebounds against Chicago State with three on the offensive glass. He is second on the team this year in rebounding at 4.5 per game with 11 offensive boards. A transfer from Siena, his previous collegiate high was 15 points at Louisville. ... Jordan Skipper-Brown was perfect from the field on Thursday against Chicago State as he finished with 13 points. The senior forward was 6-of-6 on field goal attempts while going 1-of-2 from the foul line. He is now leading the team in field goal percentage at 53.6 percent after shooting a team best 64 percent last season. Skipper-Brown opened the 2020-21 season with 14 points at No. 7 Wisconsin going 5-of-10 from the field against the Badgers.
'A vibrant member of our athletic staff'
Came from Northwestern
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald statement
Started as intern
Statement from EIU head coach Adam Cushing
Our hearts are heavy for our @EIUPantherFB and @NUFBFamily families after hearing about the loss of Coach Joe Orozco,@eiufbstrength. Thank you for all you did to support your players and Uplifting Athletes. RIP Coach! https://t.co/FGRTjJ1waW pic.twitter.com/D5dP2lRjYv— Uplifting Athletes (@UpliftingAth) November 16, 2020
The world lost a bright light today in Joe Orozco. My deepest condolences to his family and the coaches and players of the Northwestern and EIU football programs. Our North Central football family is devastated. A truly amazing human being gone way too soon.— Jeff Thorne (@cardhcjt) November 16, 2020
RIP Joe. pic.twitter.com/U7m196j1SV
Our thoughts & prayers are with the family of Joe Orozco (‘08) who passed away— Andrew Athletics (@vjabolts) November 16, 2020
He was a 2 sport athlete for @VJA_FOOTBALL & @BoltsTrack
He was the Director Of Football Performance at Eastern Illinois & served as an ASST Football Performance Coach at Northwestern
RIP Joe pic.twitter.com/9HJkkumZJo
Our deepest condolences to the Orozco family, and to the coaches and players of the EIU football program. RIP Joe. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/fiICsw8epS— NCC Football (@football_ncc) November 16, 2020
The @EIU_Panthers Athletic Department mourns the loss of @EIUPantherFB Director of Performance Joe Orozco who passed away over the weekend... Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all the people's lives he touched...https://t.co/LZNLO9fP2J pic.twitter.com/C8gJK6HQZ9— Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) November 16, 2020
