Both Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball picked fifth in Ohio Valley Conference

Eastern Illinois was selected fifth in both the Ohio Valley Conference preseason men's and women's basketball media polls.
The EIU men will open the season on Nov. 25 at No. 7 Wisconsin after posting a 17-15 record last season. The EIU women will open the season at open against UIC on Nov. 25 with a Noon tip. The Panther women won 19 games last season.
Because of State of Illinois COVID-19 regulations, no spectators will be allowed to attend games at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena for home basketball games this season. All home EIU games will be streamed on ESPN+ and will be broadcast on the radio on Hit Mix 88.9 WEIU.
The media panel picked the co-favorites on the men's side with Austin Peay and Murray State sharing first-place honors, while they predicted UT Martin as the favorite in the women's race. In addition, Austin Peay senior guard/forward Terry Taylor and UT Martin senior forward Chelsey Perry were tabbed the OVC Preseason Players of the Year.
Earlier the month, the OVC coaches and communications directors poll were released and had the exact same favorites and preseason players of the year.
In the men's voting, Austin Peay and Murray State each picked up six first-place votes and 145 points in being tabbed the co-favorites. Belmont picked up the other first-place vote in being picked third (137 points). Eastern Kentucky was picked fourth (115) and followed by Eastern Illinois (98), Tennessee State (92), Jacksonville State (80), Tennessee Tech (56), Morehead State (54), UT Martin (46), SIUE (29) and Southeast Missouri (17).
UT Martin received 10 of the 13 first-place votes to tally 149 points and top the women's poll. Belmont was second with one first-place vote and 137 points while Southeast Missouri earned two first-place votes and 132 points in being picked third. Tennessee Tech was fourth (114) and followed by Eastern Illinois (105), Austin Peay (85), Murray State (80), Jacksonville State (76), Morehead State (48), Eastern Kentucky (43), Tennessee State (24) and SIUE (21).
EIU athletes giving back
Eastern Illinois athletes collected more than 500 pounds of canned food and non-perishable food items to be donated to Charleston area food pantries to help families this Thanksgiving.
The Hunger Action Month asked EIU athletes to help by donating a canned food item. The event was led the EIU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and took place from Nov. 1 to 20 before the students departed campus for Thanksgiving break.
All of EIU's athletic teams participated in the event, with the men's soccer team leading the way by donating 151 food items. The women's soccer team collected 135.
