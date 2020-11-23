Both Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball picked fifth in Ohio Valley Conference

Earlier the month, the OVC coaches and communications directors poll were released and had the exact same favorites and preseason players of the year.

In the men's voting, Austin Peay and Murray State each picked up six first-place votes and 145 points in being tabbed the co-favorites. Belmont picked up the other first-place vote in being picked third (137 points). Eastern Kentucky was picked fourth (115) and followed by Eastern Illinois (98), Tennessee State (92), Jacksonville State (80), Tennessee Tech (56), Morehead State (54), UT Martin (46), SIUE (29) and Southeast Missouri (17).

UT Martin received 10 of the 13 first-place votes to tally 149 points and top the women's poll. Belmont was second with one first-place vote and 137 points while Southeast Missouri earned two first-place votes and 132 points in being picked third. Tennessee Tech was fourth (114) and followed by Eastern Illinois (105), Austin Peay (85), Murray State (80), Jacksonville State (76), Morehead State (48), Eastern Kentucky (43), Tennessee State (24) and SIUE (21).

EIU athletes giving back

Eastern Illinois athletes collected more than 500 pounds of canned food and non-perishable food items to be donated to Charleston area food pantries to help families this Thanksgiving.