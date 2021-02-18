Cold third quarter leads to loss for Eastern Illinois women at Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. — Third quarters have been difficult for the Eastern Illinois women's basketball all season, and that curse struck again on Thursday in a 69-52 loss at Murray State.

EIU (9-13, 7-10 OVC) was undone by a third quarter in which it scored just 5 points and was 1-of-16 from the field. It was the third straight game EIU had a quarter in which it scored 6 points or fewer.

Murray State, which improved to 12-10, 9-8 in the OVC, was led by Katelyn Young with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Though EIU got off to a slow start, trailing 6-0 to start the game, it righted the ship and trailed by just 1 after the first quarter and 4, 34-30, at half.

Rebounding kept EIU from drawing closer in the first half — the Panthers were out-rebounded 24-13 in the first half.

Coming out of the break, Murray State made three consecutive shots to put the Racers up 10 points. Though EIU chipped away in the fourth quarter, it never made a run to get back in the game.

The Panthers, who shot just 28 percent and were outscored 38-14 in the paint, were led in scoring by Lariah Washington, who finished with 13 points. Her two free throws were the Panthers' only points of the third quarter.