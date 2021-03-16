College hoops analyst Bill Raftery calls Loyola ‘a talented team’ and says Illinois has ‘a lot of juice.’ Meanwhile, Jim Nantz says ‘it wouldn’t surprise me’ if the Illini win the national title.

Raftery noted the Illini’s depth and versatility, but added that “the way they get along is something special,” which will be helpful as teams are confined in Indiana for the tournament’s duration in an effort to limit COVID-19 risks.

“They just have a lot of juice and life and they’re having a ball,” Raftery said. “It’s just been to me extremely impressive and it shows on the floor, too. They support one another. They back one another up. They’ve got a great collective spirit. They’ve just done a marvelous job.”

Raftery said the fact they seemed to be able to amuse themselves with card games, video games and other activities between games during the conference tournament will be a plus moving forward.

“Enjoying themselves, binding together, I think that’s going to be as big a challenge as game preparation,” Raftery said.

As for Loyola, Raftery said he’s “in love with” senior center Cameron Krutwig, who was a freshman on the 2018 Ramblers squad coach Porter Moser took to the Final Four.