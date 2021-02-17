Eastern Illinois basketball starts season's final road trip at Murray State

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball teams embark on their final road trips of the season, beginning at Murray State on Thursday and continuing at Austin Peay on Saturday.

After winning two of three games two weeks ago, the EIU men lost both of their road contests at Jacksonville State and Tennessee Tech this past weekend, dropping EIU to 7-16 overall, 4-12 in the OVC. Murray State has won four straight games and has climbed to 12-9 overall, 9-7 in the OVC. The Racers are 8-3 at home this season at the CFSB Center, but all three losses have come in conference games.

Jordan Skipper-Brown scored a career high 21 points on Saturday at Tennessee Tech to lead the Panthers offense. It was the third time in the last five games that Skipper-Brown has scored in double figures, including a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double against Tennessee State.

Over the last five games since missing three weeks, Skipper-Brown is averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 60.4 percent. He added one block as he now has 51 career blocks and ranks ninth in the OVC with 19 blocks this season. He became the seventh different EIU player to lead the team in scoring for a game this season and the fourth different EIU player to score 20 or more points in a game this season.