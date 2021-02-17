Eastern Illinois basketball starts season's final road trip at Murray State

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball teams embark on their final road trips of the season, beginning at Murray State on Thursday and continuing at Austin Peay on Saturday.
After winning two of three games two weeks ago, the EIU men lost both of their road contests at Jacksonville State and Tennessee Tech this past weekend, dropping EIU to 7-16 overall, 4-12 in the OVC. Murray State has won four straight games and has climbed to 12-9 overall, 9-7 in the OVC. The Racers are 8-3 at home this season at the CFSB Center, but all three losses have come in conference games.
Jordan Skipper-Brown scored a career high 21 points on Saturday at Tennessee Tech to lead the Panthers offense. It was the third time in the last five games that Skipper-Brown has scored in double figures, including a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double against Tennessee State.
Over the last five games since missing three weeks, Skipper-Brown is averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 60.4 percent. He added one block as he now has 51 career blocks and ranks ninth in the OVC with 19 blocks this season. He became the seventh different EIU player to lead the team in scoring for a game this season and the fourth different EIU player to score 20 or more points in a game this season.
Here's a look at the men's game:
Time: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: CFSB Center, Murray, Ky.
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Murray State leads the series 50-14
Last Meeting: EIU 74, Murray State 68 on Jan. 7.
Next Game: Saturday at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Notes: Eastern Illinois passed out 20 assists on Saturday in the Panthers contest at Tennessee Tech. It was the second time this season that EIU had 20 assists in a game with the last 20-assist effort coming in EIU's overtime home loss to Eastern Kentucky on Jan. 16. Mack Smith and Marvin Johnson both led EIU with four assists while seven players finished with two or more assists in the contest. The Panthers are averaging 13.1 assists per game this season, which ranks 9th in the league. This season eight different players have led EIU in assists during a game with Johnson passing out a season-high 10 assists against Tennessee Tech (1/2) and Tennessee State (2/6).
Eastern Illinois women vs. Murray State
Eastern Illinois (9-12, 7-9 OVC) and Murray State (11-10, 8-8 OVC) are battling to maintain a spot in the OVC Tournament at the end of the season. The Racers are sitting in the seventh spot and the Panthers are trying to hold the eighth. These next two weeks will be make or break for both teams with no easy games in sight. The Panthers will face Austin Peay for their final road game of the regular season on Saturday. Murray State will face SIUE in their game on Saturday.
Abby Wahl and Kira Arthofer will have their hands full on offense. The Panthers will be facing two of the top players at their positions in the OVC in Katelyn Young, one of the bright young stars of the OVC, and Macey Turley, a great shooter.
Here's a look at the women's game:
Time: Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Location: CFSB Center, Murray, Ky.
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Murray State leads the series 34-21
Last Meeting: Racers won 76-68 on Jan. 7.
Next Game: Saturday at Austin Peay, 1 p.m.
Notes: The Racers are led by Macey Turley, a Murray, Ky., native who is leading the OVC in 3-point percentage at 39.8%. Young, one of the frontrunners for OVC Freshmen of the Year, is averaging 13.2 points and 9.3 rebounds, which leads the OVC.