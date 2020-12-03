Eastern Illinois defense clamps down to beat Chicago State for first win of season

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois held Chicago State to 19 percent shooting in the first half while receiving some solid play from its post players as the Panthers won their home opener Thursday afternoon at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena, 78-56, over the Cougars.

EIU improved to 1-3 on the season, CSU fell to 0-4.

EIU held a 37-14 lead at the half as the Panthers defense held CSU to 4-of-21 from the field. The Panthers pulled out to a 17-3 lead with Marvin Johnson finishing a driving lay-up in the lane with 9:53 to play in the first. Johnson had four points in the early run as he was one of four EIU players in double figures on the day finishing with 11.

Isaiah Lewis snapped EIU’s opening run with a bucket at the 9:15 mark. Lewis was one of three Cougars in double figures finishing with 11.