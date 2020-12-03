Eastern Illinois defense clamps down to beat Chicago State for first win of season

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois held Chicago State to 19 percent shooting in the first half while receiving some solid play from its post players as the Panthers won their home opener Thursday afternoon at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena, 78-56, over the Cougars.
EIU held a 37-14 lead at the half as the Panthers defense held CSU to 4-of-21 from the field. The Panthers pulled out to a 17-3 lead with Marvin Johnson finishing a driving lay-up in the lane with 9:53 to play in the first. Johnson had four points in the early run as he was one of four EIU players in double figures on the day finishing with 11.
Isaiah Lewis snapped EIU’s opening run with a bucket at the 9:15 mark. Lewis was one of three Cougars in double figures finishing with 11.
Sammy Friday IV’s lay-up in the paint with 1:52 to play in the first gave EIU a 22-point lead. Friday converted again in the paint with 22 seconds left in the half as the graduate transfer finished with a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds. EIU finished the day with a 40-to-30 advantage on the glass with 14 offensive rebounds leading to 15 second chance points.
EIU and CSU heated up their offenses in the second half. The Panthers shot 56 percent in the second half to finish at 48 percent for the game. CSU connected for 52 percent in the second half. The Panthers would keep the margin at 20 or more points for most of the second half. A 3-pointer by Xavier Johnson with 8:53 left in the game closed the gap to 18 points, the closest CSU would get in the second half.
Jordan Skipper-Brown was perfect from the field going 6-of-6 as he finished with 13 points with Josiah Wallace rounding out the EIU double figure scorers with 15. Mack Smith knocked down two 3-pointers to extend his streak to 85 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer.
Levelle Zeigler had 11 points and Aaris-Monte Bonds had 10 for Chicago State.
EIU WOMEN
Support Local Journalism
Matchup: Northern Illinois (0-1) vs. EIU (1-1)
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Lantz Arena – Charleston
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: NIU leads 20-12
Last Meeting: NIU won 61-48 on Dec. 19, 2019
Next Game: Sunday at 2 p.m. vs. Western Illinois at EIU.
Notes: The Panthers are hosting the Compass Tournament for the first time, and will be opening the weekend up against Northern Illinois (0-1) on Friday at 3 p.m. The Panthers are coming off a close one against Minnesota that saw the Panthers fall short: 68-72. The Huskies last game was on November 25 which resulted in a 61-85 loss. Southern Illinois has opted out of the Compass Tournament this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!