Eastern Illinois' game Sunday against Butler postponed because of COVID-19 positive test

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois' men's basketball game against Butler, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test at Butler.

Butler has paused all team activities following an initial positive COVID-19 test result among its Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches and select support staff. The individual is not displaying symptoms and a confirmation test will be conducted.

The initial positive test result was administered and detected Wednesday night following the Bulldogs’ season-opening win against Western Michigan. The test was conducted as part of Butler’s COVID-19 surveillance testing, which occurs three times per week in accordance with NCAA and Big East protocols.

Additional information, including the status of Butler’s upcoming games, will be communicated once the result from the confirmation test is received.