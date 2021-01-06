Eastern Illinois' Kashawn Charles knows what it's like to be in the groove

Eastern Illinois senior guard Kashawn Charles has had several nights in his Panthers career where it seemed like he just couldn’t miss from the floor.
As a sophomore, he posted a pair of 8-for-10 shooting nights — against Fontbonne University, and Morehead State. Last season he was 9-of-12 with a career high 23 points against Tennessee Tech.
Coincidently enough, it was against Tennessee Tech this past Saturday, that Charles was perfect from the floor, knocking down all six of his shots, including a 4-of-4 night from 3-point range to finish with 16 points.
“It feels good to be in a groove, especially since conference games are so important,” said Charles. “I know every game is important, but conference means a little more since we want to be playing for an OVC title. It’s good to play well in conference games so we can get these wins and pile them up as much as we can.”
A big test for the Panthers will be Thursday night when they host Murray State, one of two schools picked as the co-favorites for this year’s Ohio Valley Conference title. The other, Austin Peay, comes to town on Saturday.
The last time EIU faced Murray State, Charles was a key factor in the second half as the Panthers rallied from 27 points down with 11:45 to play in the game to beat the Racers, 63-60. Charles scored 13 points in the final 11:45 of the game, including a 3-pointer to tie the game with 40 seconds remaining.
Like all players, Charles knows that each game is unique and there shouldn’t be any residual effects from last year’s thrilling comeback.
“Playing Murray State this year will feel like just another game. When we played them last year at Murray, it was a single digit game (Lost, 73-70), so we just need to come out and focus. We are going to be scrappy. They are going to be scrappy. It’s going to be a hard, grind-out game.”
Hard, grind-out games have been in front of Charles since his days playing at Wyandanch High School in Long Island, New York. A smaller school, the team would routinely play some of the bigger teams in the area and city during his prep career.
“We played a lot of city teams. Our non-conference was rigorous and tested our skill level against good competition.”
More times than not, those tests landed in the favor of Charles’ team. He helped lead Wyandanch to a 22-7 record as a senior, scoring 34 points in both the County Semifinals and Finals. He was named the Small School Player of the Year, averaging 30.3 points per game.
That scoring prowess helped land Charles an opportunity at Labette Community College in Kansas, where he ranked 12th in the Jayhawk Athletic Conference in scoring as a freshman averaging 15.6 points per game.
After one season, Charles had an opportunity to join head coach Jay Spoonhour’s EIU team, and found it to be a fit during his recruiting visit to Charleston.
“Being from New York, its fast pace, city life. Junior college was much slower, and when I took my visit to EIU, it felt like home. It was the right pace of life; not too many things to get caught up in, so I could focus on basketball.”
His focus on basketball has had to adjust a little in his time at EIU, as he went from being his team’s primary scorer in both high school and junior college, to a piece of the overall puzzle at Eastern Illinois. For a player that once scored 48 points in a high school game, Charles has been a key player off the bench starting just two of his 69 games in a Panthers uniform.
“The role I’m in now is one I’ve molded into. I never envisioned myself coming off the bench and being a scorer. I’ve learned to relate to that role, so that’s how that goes.”
Coming off the bench has had its sparks over the past three years for Charles. A consistent shooter, he has scored in double figures 14 times in his career, with 14 games making three or more 3-pointers in a contest. This season, he ranks sixth in the OVC in 3-point field goal percentage at 44.4 percent after ranking second in the league last season at 44.7. His sophomore season he would have led the OVC at 45.5 percent but fell just short of the minimum number of attempts.
Charles is currently on pace to finish his career in the Panthers Top 10 for career 3-point percentage. If it all ended today, he would rank third on the list behind former EIU sharp shooters Dave Olson and Gerald Jones. With Charles shooting mentality, the chances on finishing his career in the top ten are pretty good.
“I take the shots that I feel are good ones and I don’t like to rush anything. I like to pace myself and knock them down the best I can.”
As the Panthers hit the middle portion of his senior season, Charles is looking forward to competing this year with hopes of a possible professional career to follow. However, he does feel grounded in his academic pursuits at EIU to have a non-basketball path available.
“Honestly if I don’t have a chance to go pro, then I will probably do something in law enforcement. I’m a criminology major, so that would be my back-up. I would like to have a chance to go play pro somewhere and keep this going as long as I can.”