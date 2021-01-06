Eastern Illinois' Kashawn Charles knows what it's like to be in the groove

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That scoring prowess helped land Charles an opportunity at Labette Community College in Kansas, where he ranked 12th in the Jayhawk Athletic Conference in scoring as a freshman averaging 15.6 points per game.

After one season, Charles had an opportunity to join head coach Jay Spoonhour’s EIU team, and found it to be a fit during his recruiting visit to Charleston.

“Being from New York, its fast pace, city life. Junior college was much slower, and when I took my visit to EIU, it felt like home. It was the right pace of life; not too many things to get caught up in, so I could focus on basketball.”

His focus on basketball has had to adjust a little in his time at EIU, as he went from being his team’s primary scorer in both high school and junior college, to a piece of the overall puzzle at Eastern Illinois. For a player that once scored 48 points in a high school game, Charles has been a key player off the bench starting just two of his 69 games in a Panthers uniform.

“The role I’m in now is one I’ve molded into. I never envisioned myself coming off the bench and being a scorer. I’ve learned to relate to that role, so that’s how that goes.”