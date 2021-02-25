Eastern Illinois men can't hold off Southeast Missouri despite four players in double figures

CHARLESTON — A crucial run by Southeast Missouri with just under eight minutes remaining in the game helped give the Redhawks the lead and they held off Eastern Illinois, 94-88, on Thursday night at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena.
The game was hotly contested and impacted the upcoming Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. With the win, SEMO locked up a spot in the tournament field. With the loss, coupled with a win earlier in the night by SIUE, Eastern Illinois is eliminated from the OVC Tournament picture.
Eastern Illinois led 70-65 with 7:40 remaining in the game following a put-back basket by Marvin Johnson as the Panthers had been able to keep several SEMO challenges at bay, holding a multiple possession lead most of the second half.
SEMO's run started innocently enough with two different trips to the free throw line. DQ Nicholas drained a 3-pointer with 5:28 remaining to give the Redhawks their first lead since 5:59 mark of the opening half. Free throws would be a big story line late in the game as SEMO was 20-of-27 on the night.
Mack Smith connected for a 3-pointer to put EIU back in front and the two teams traded the lead over the next 90 seconds. Eric Reed Jr's 3-pointer with 3:09 left in the game gave SEMO a lead they would not relinquish. Reed was hot on the night scoring 27 points on 7-of-9 shooting from 3-point range.
Henry Abraham brought EIU back to within one point with 2:05 left in the game hitting a lay-up in the lane. Nicholas stretched the lead back to three points with free throws before EIU was called for a technical foul on its next possession. Nicholas converted at the line and SEMO kept the lead at multiple possessions the remainder of the game hitting 13-of-16 free throws to seal the win.
In the final minutes Smith hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with five made 3's for the second straight game as the senior scored 22 points for the second straight game. Jordan Skipper-Brown joined Smith with 20 points while Johnson had 17 and Sammy Friday IV added 15.
EIU shot 54 percent in the game but couldn't overcome a 12-of-25 night from 3-point range by SEMO. Nicholas had 14 points as five Redhawks finished in double figures.
EIU fell to 9-17 overall, 6-13 in the OVC. The Panthers wrap up the regular season on Saturday hosting UT Martin at 4 p.m. SEMO improved to 10-15 overall, 8-11 in the OVC.