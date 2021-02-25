Eastern Illinois men can't hold off Southeast Missouri despite four players in double figures

CHARLESTON — A crucial run by Southeast Missouri with just under eight minutes remaining in the game helped give the Redhawks the lead and they held off Eastern Illinois, 94-88, on Thursday night at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena.

The game was hotly contested and impacted the upcoming Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. With the win, SEMO locked up a spot in the tournament field. With the loss, coupled with a win earlier in the night by SIUE, Eastern Illinois is eliminated from the OVC Tournament picture.

Eastern Illinois led 70-65 with 7:40 remaining in the game following a put-back basket by Marvin Johnson as the Panthers had been able to keep several SEMO challenges at bay, holding a multiple possession lead most of the second half.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

SEMO's run started innocently enough with two different trips to the free throw line. DQ Nicholas drained a 3-pointer with 5:28 remaining to give the Redhawks their first lead since 5:59 mark of the opening half. Free throws would be a big story line late in the game as SEMO was 20-of-27 on the night.