Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball announce schedules

The Ohio Valley Conference released its men's and women's basketball schedules for the 2020-21 season on Thursday.

Both the men's and women's schedule includes an additional two conference games added to this year's slate. In addition to 20 OVC contests, the Eastern Illinois men will play seven non-conference games starting at the Wisconsin and Milwaukee MTE event on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.

The EIU women will start their season at home against the UIC Flames on Nov. 25. After the opener, EIU will be headed to Evanston to face Northwestern on Nov. 29, and then to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota on Dec. 2. The Panthers will host the Compass Tournament at Lantz Arena this year. They will take on NIU (Dec. 4) and will face off against either WIU or SIU the following day.