Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball announce schedules

The Ohio Valley Conference released its men's and women's basketball schedules for the 2020-21 season on Thursday.
Both the men's and women's schedule includes an additional two conference games added to this year's slate. In addition to 20 OVC contests, the Eastern Illinois men will play seven non-conference games starting at the Wisconsin and Milwaukee MTE event on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.
The EIU women will start their season at home against the UIC Flames on Nov. 25. After the opener, EIU will be headed to Evanston to face Northwestern on Nov. 29, and then to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota on Dec. 2. The Panthers will host the Compass Tournament at Lantz Arena this year. They will take on NIU (Dec. 4) and will face off against either WIU or SIU the following day.
Due to COVID-19 regulations in the State of Illinois, no spectators will be allowed to attend games at Lantz Arena this season. All homes games will be carried on ESPN+. Since spectators are not allowed to attend home games at Lantz Arena this year, EIU Athletics is currently offering fans the opportunity to purchase cut outs that will be in the seats for the entire basketball and volleyball seasons.
Men's schedule
The NCAA season will start on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with the Panthers opening at Big Ten member Wisconsin, which the Panthers faced last year in Madison. Two days later EIU will wrap up the MTE playing on Nov. 27 at Marquette. The season opening road trip concludes on Sunday with EIU facing Butler on Nov. 29 at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.
EIU opens December action with the first of two non-conference home games as the Panthers host Chicago State on Dec. 3. EIU will also face Western Illinois on newly named First Mid Court at Lantz Arena on Dec. 12. Sandwiched between those two home dates are the Panthers final non-conference games at Green Bay on Dec. 5 and Evansville on Dec. 9.
As part of the expanded 20-game OVC schedule, 18 of the conference games will fall on natural dates between Dec. 30 and Feb. 27. The two remaining games for each OVC school are against their travel partner in the league on dates to be mutually agreed upon. EIU's travel partner is SIUE with the Panthers traveling to SIUE on Dec. 21 and hosting the Cougars on Jan. 5.
On Dec. 30, EIU will play at Eastern Kentucky before ringing in the new year with six straight home games starting on Jan. 2 against Tennessee Tech. EIU also hosts SIUE, Murray State (Jan. 7), Austin Peay (Jan. 9), Morehead State (Jan. 14) and Eastern Kentucky (Jan. 16) in that long homestand.
Additional home dates for the Panthers include Belmont, Tennessee State, Southeast Missouri ad UT Martin.
EIU will play OVC contests on the road at Belmont, Tennessee State, UT Martin, Southeast Missouri, Jacksonville State, Tennessee Tech, Murray State and Austin Peay.
The 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament is scheduled for March 3-6 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.
Women's schedule
The Panthers will open up the conference schedule against SIUE at home on Dec. 18. EIU has 10 games on the road and 10 games at home.
EIU follows up the OVC opener on the road against Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 30. After the one game road trip the Panthers will return to Lantz Arena to take on Tennessee Tech on Jan. 2. The home stretch continues against Murray State (Jan. 7) and Austin Peay (Jan. 9) until going on a one game road trip against SIUE (Jan. 11).
After returning home for two games against Morehead State (Jan. 14) and Eastern Kentucky (Jan. 16), the Panthers will go on a four game road stint against Belmont (Jan. 21), Tennessee State (Jan. 23), UT Martin (Jan. 28) and Southeast Missouri (Jan. 30). In February EIU starts the slate against Belmont (Feb. 4) at home. This is the first time that Eastern Illinois and Belmont have faced off twice in a season since the 2017-18 season. They will face Tennessee State (Feb. 6) at Lantz Arena for the annual care game.
EIU will continue into the back-end of the season on the road against Jacksonville State (Feb. 11), Tennessee Tech (Feb. 13), Murray State (Feb. 18) and Austin Peay (Feb. 20). The final two regular season games will be at home against Southeast Missouri (Feb. 25) and UT Martin (Feb. 27).
The OVC Tournament is scheduled to be at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. this year with games going on March 3-6.
