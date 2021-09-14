Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball finalize schedules

Eastern Illinois head coach Marty Simmons has announced the Panthers men's basketball schedule for the upcoming season, with four home non-conference games mixed in with the Ohio Valley Conference slate at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena.

The Panthers will open the Simmons era with back-to-back road games at Northwestern on Tuesday, Nov. 9, followed by a Nov. 12 contest at Saint Louis. The home opener for EIU is on Monday, Nov. 15 against Central Michigan.

EIU's additional non-conference home dates are against Rockford University on Nov. 18, Evansville on Nov. 28 and North Park College on Dec. 4.

The road schedule includes two games at the Eastern Kentucky MTE Tournament just prior to the Thanksgiving break with games against host EKU on Nov. 22 and Albany on Nov. 24.

EIU opens the month of December on the road with a Dec. 1 game at Northern Illinois. The Panthers are also on the road with trips to Missouri (Dec. 7), Butler (Dec. 11) and Ball State (Dec. 21). EIU may add one more non-conference road contest in late December.

Ohio Valley Conference play this season will consist of a home-and-home match-up with all of the teams in the league. EIU opens OVC action on Dec. 29 at Morehead State before hosting Belmont in the home conference opener on New Year's Day (Jan. 1).

EIU's other home OVC dates include Murray State (Jan. 6), SIUE (Jan. 13), Southeast Missouri (Jan. 22), Tennessee State (Jan. 29), Tennessee Tech (Feb. 10), UT Martin (Feb. 12), Morehead State (Feb. 24) and Austin Peay (Feb. 26).

The OVC Tournament will return to the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., from March 2-5.

Women's schedule

Eastern Illinois women’s basketball has released its schedule with 14 home dates at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena. The Panthers return All-OVC performers Abby Wahl and Lariah Washington along with guard Kira Arthofer who led the OVC in total assists last season. Head coach Matt Bollant enters his fifth season leading the program.

EIU will open play with one home exhibition game on Nov. 3 against Illinois Wesleyan as the Panthers will play four early season games in Charleston.

The regular season opener tips on Nov. 9 against Lindenwood (Mo.) at home followed by a quick road trip to Indiana State on Nov. 17. The Panthers then return home for games against Evansville (Nov. 20) and Oakland City (Nov. 22) before the Thanksgiving break.

EIU will spend Thanksgiving in the Islands as the Panthers will play at the University of Hawai’i Tournament on Nov. 26-28 with games against host Hawai’i, Gonzaga and Utah. The following week this year’s Compass Tournament will be hosted by Western Illinois with EIU facing Southern Illinois in the opening round game on Dec. 3. The Panthers will then play either Northern Illinois or Western Illinois on Dec. 4.

The Panthers play three additional non-conference games in December heading into the holiday break. EIU plays at Loyola-Chicago on Dec. 8 and then after hosting Lipscomb on Dec. 20, travels to Wisconsin on Dec. 23.

This year’s Ohio Valley Conference schedule will be a round-robin format with all ten league teams playing each other in a home-and-home contest. EIU opens the OVC schedule on Dec. 29 at Morehead State before hosting Belmont on Jan. 1 to ring in the new year.

EIU’s other home OVC dates include Murray State (Jan. 6), SIUE (Jan. 13), Southeast Missouri (Jan. 22), Tennessee State (Jan. 29), Tennessee Tech (Feb. 10), UT Martin (Feb. 12), Morehead State (Feb. 24) and Austin Peay (Feb. 26).

The OVC Tournament will take place March 2-5 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

