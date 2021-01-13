 Skip to main content
Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball in need of OVC wins heading into home games against Morehead State
Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball in need of OVC wins heading into home games against Morehead State

Cameron Haley

EIU's Cameron Haley (21) heads down the court against Western Illinois. The Panthers face Morehead State on Thursday at home. 

 SIU SPORTS INFORMATION

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball teams return to the court Thursday to host Morehead State in need of momentum-gaining Ohio Valley Conference wins.

The EIU men's Tuesday contest with SIUE was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, marking the third time this season EIU and SIUE have had to postpone a contest.

EIU (5-6, 2-2 OVC) fell to Austin Peay in a 74-71 loss on Saturday on a Governors 3-pointer at the buzzer. Morehead State (7-6, 4-2 OVC) has won three straight during the 2021 calendar year.

Here's a look at the men's game:

Time: Thurs., Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. 

Location: Lantz Arena

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPNU

Series: EIU leads the series 26-16

Last Meeting: Feb. 8, 2020: EIU won 71-65 at home

Next Game: Sat., Jan. 16 vs. Eastern Kentucky at 4 p.m. at home

Notes: In OVC games, Morehead State ranks first in the conference in scoring defense (61.2), rebound defense (31.0), rebound margin (+7.0) and blocked shots (34). In the past eight games, Morehead State has allowed opponents to score just 59.0 points per game and shoot 38.3%. During that span, the Eagles hold a +8.0 rebound margin.

Women's basketball vs. Morehead State

As the OVC moves closer to the midway point of the season, Eastern Illinois (4-7, 2-4 OVC) returns to Lantz Arena Thursday afternoon to take on the Morehead State (2-7, 1-2 OVC). The Panthers need a victory to move them back into contention for the OVC tournament.

Eastern Illinois is coming off a 77-65 road victory against SIUE Monday afternoon while Morehead State is returning to play after a 69-62 loss to the Murray State. 

EIU's Kira Arthofer had a near triple-double against SIUE, scoring 7 points, dishing eight assists and grabbing eight rebounds. Arthofer's junior season has shown great growth as she has recorded career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists. She is averaging a career-high 5.4 points-per-game and 4.5 assists-per-game which is the best in the OVC.

Here's a look at the women's game:

Time: Thurs., Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. 

Location: Lantz Arena

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: The series is tied 20-20

Last Meeting: Feb. 8, 2020: EIU won 67-62 in overtime.

Next Game: Eastern Kentucky at Lantz Arena on Sat.,m Jan. 16, at 1 p.m.

Notes: Morehead State is a top team defensively in the OVC while the Panthers are one of the most efficient teams, ranking No. 1 in the OVC for field-goal percentage. The Eagles' Ariel Kirkwood is a top defender in the conference, averaging 3.6 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. Kirkwood also the second-leading scorer on the team, averaging 10.1 points per game.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

