Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball in need of OVC wins heading into home games against Morehead State

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball teams return to the court Thursday to host Morehead State in need of momentum-gaining Ohio Valley Conference wins.
The EIU men's Tuesday contest with SIUE was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, marking the third time this season EIU and SIUE have had to postpone a contest.
EIU (5-6, 2-2 OVC) fell to Austin Peay in a 74-71 loss on Saturday on a Governors 3-pointer at the buzzer. Morehead State (7-6, 4-2 OVC) has won three straight during the 2021 calendar year.
Here's a look at the men's game:
Time: Thurs., Jan. 14 at 8 p.m.
Location: Lantz Arena
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPNU
Series: EIU leads the series 26-16
Last Meeting: Feb. 8, 2020: EIU won 71-65 at home
Next Game: Sat., Jan. 16 vs. Eastern Kentucky at 4 p.m. at home
Notes: In OVC games, Morehead State ranks first in the conference in scoring defense (61.2), rebound defense (31.0), rebound margin (+7.0) and blocked shots (34). In the past eight games, Morehead State has allowed opponents to score just 59.0 points per game and shoot 38.3%. During that span, the Eagles hold a +8.0 rebound margin.
Women's basketball vs. Morehead State
As the OVC moves closer to the midway point of the season, Eastern Illinois (4-7, 2-4 OVC) returns to Lantz Arena Thursday afternoon to take on the Morehead State (2-7, 1-2 OVC). The Panthers need a victory to move them back into contention for the OVC tournament.
Eastern Illinois is coming off a 77-65 road victory against SIUE Monday afternoon while Morehead State is returning to play after a 69-62 loss to the Murray State.
EIU's Kira Arthofer had a near triple-double against SIUE, scoring 7 points, dishing eight assists and grabbing eight rebounds. Arthofer's junior season has shown great growth as she has recorded career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists. She is averaging a career-high 5.4 points-per-game and 4.5 assists-per-game which is the best in the OVC.
Here's a look at the women's game:
Time: Thurs., Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m.
Location: Lantz Arena
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: The series is tied 20-20
Last Meeting: Feb. 8, 2020: EIU won 67-62 in overtime.
Next Game: Eastern Kentucky at Lantz Arena on Sat.,m Jan. 16, at 1 p.m.
Notes: Morehead State is a top team defensively in the OVC while the Panthers are one of the most efficient teams, ranking No. 1 in the OVC for field-goal percentage. The Eagles' Ariel Kirkwood is a top defender in the conference, averaging 3.6 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. Kirkwood also the second-leading scorer on the team, averaging 10.1 points per game.
