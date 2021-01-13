Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball in need of OVC wins heading into home games against Morehead State

Last Meeting: Feb. 8, 2020: EIU won 71-65 at home

Next Game: Sat., Jan. 16 vs. Eastern Kentucky at 4 p.m. at home

Notes: In OVC games, Morehead State ranks first in the conference in scoring defense (61.2), rebound defense (31.0), rebound margin (+7.0) and blocked shots (34). In the past eight games, Morehead State has allowed opponents to score just 59.0 points per game and shoot 38.3%. During that span, the Eagles hold a +8.0 rebound margin.

Women's basketball vs. Morehead State

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the OVC moves closer to the midway point of the season, Eastern Illinois (4-7, 2-4 OVC) returns to Lantz Arena Thursday afternoon to take on the Morehead State (2-7, 1-2 OVC). The Panthers need a victory to move them back into contention for the OVC tournament.

Eastern Illinois is coming off a 77-65 road victory against SIUE Monday afternoon while Morehead State is returning to play after a 69-62 loss to the Murray State.