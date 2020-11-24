Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball teams ready to open season

The seasons for the Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball teams begin on Wednesday, beginning with a women's game at home — with no fans in attendance — in the afternoon, and ending with a men's game on the road at No. 7-ranked Wisconsin late.
Here's a look at both games:
Eastern Illinois Women’s Basketball
Time: Noon
Opponent: University of Illinois-Chicago
Location: First Mid Court at Lantz Arena
Radio: Hit Mix 88.9 WEIU
TV: ESPN+
Series: EIU leads 17-15
Last Meeting: EIU won 80-45 on Nov. 16, 2019
Next Game: Dec. 2 at Minnesota
Notes: Eastern Illinois won 19 games last season as the Panthers posted the second-biggest two-year win improvement total in the NCAA. The Panthers were picked to finish fifth in the preseason Ohio Valley Conference poll.
EIU will be led by senior Karle Pace (15 ppg) and sophomore Lariah Washington (11.2 ppg). Both players earned first team All-OVC honors last season. Last season in the win over UIC, Lariah Washington had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Abby Wahl added 17 and Taylor Steele 15.
Eastern Illinois Men’s Basketball
Time: 9 p.m.
Opponent: No. 7 Wisconsin
Location: Kohl Center – Madison, Wis.
Radio: Hit Mix 88.9 WEIU
TV: Big Ten Network
Series: Wisconsin leads 6-1
Last Meeting: Wisconsin won 65-52 on Nov. 8, 2019
Next Game: Nov. 27 at Marquette
Notes: The Badgers were co-Big Ten Champions last season while Eastern Illinois finished with a 17-15 record. Wisconsin will be the second-highest ranked regular season opponent the Panthers have ever faced (No. 3 Illinois in 2001 is the highest).
Senior guards Josiah Wallace and Mack Smith were both named to the preseason All-OVC team. Wallace needs four points to become the 41st player in school history to join the 1,000 point club. Smith enters the season as the NCAA active leader in consecutive games with a 3-pointer made having knocked down at least one 3-pointer in 81 straight games.
