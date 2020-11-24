Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball teams ready to open season

The seasons for the Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball teams begin on Wednesday, beginning with a women's game at home — with no fans in attendance — in the afternoon, and ending with a men's game on the road at No. 7-ranked Wisconsin late.

Here's a look at both games:

Eastern Illinois Women’s Basketball

Time: Noon

Opponent: University of Illinois-Chicago

Location: First Mid Court at Lantz Arena

Radio: Hit Mix 88.9 WEIU

TV: ESPN+

Series: EIU leads 17-15

Last Meeting: EIU won 80-45 on Nov. 16, 2019

Next Game: Dec. 2 at Minnesota

Notes: Eastern Illinois won 19 games last season as the Panthers posted the second-biggest two-year win improvement total in the NCAA. The Panthers were picked to finish fifth in the preseason Ohio Valley Conference poll.

