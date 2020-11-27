Eastern Illinois men's basketball falls behind early, loses to Marquette

MILWAUKEE — Dawson Garcia registered 16 points and eight rebounds as Marquette routed Eastern Illinois 75-50 on Friday night.
Marquette (2-0) opened up with a 17-7 lead and the Golden Eagles kept the margin in double figures for most of the evening. EIU cut the lead to 31-20 with 4:37 left in the first, with Kashawn Charles converting a four-point play. Charles led EIU (0-2) with 7 points in the first half, finishing with 10.
Mack Smith’s second 3-pointer of the game brought the Panthers to within nine in the first half, 32-23. Smith extended his NCAA-leading consecutive games with a made 3-pointer streak to 83. Smith scored 12 points for EIU.
Marquette led 38-26 at the half after solid shooting from 3-point range. The Golden Eagles knocked down 6-of-12 from long range in the first half and finished the game making nine 3-pointers.
Garcia, a freshman, scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half. Garcia knocked down three 3-pointers.
In the second half, EIU cut the lead to 53-41 on a jumper by Josiah Wallace. Wallace led EIU with 15 points. The Panthers shot 26 percent from the field.
Koby McEwen added 14 points for Marquette. Four Golden Eagles finished in double figures. Marquette went 22-of-34 at the free throw line and won the battle on the boards, 50-31.
The Panthers' game scheduled for Sunday evening at Butler was postponed. EIU will return to action on Thursday night, hosting Chicago State.
