Eastern Illinois men's basketball falls behind early, loses to Marquette

MILWAUKEE — Dawson Garcia registered 16 points and eight rebounds as Marquette routed Eastern Illinois 75-50 on Friday night.

Marquette (2-0) opened up with a 17-7 lead and the Golden Eagles kept the margin in double figures for most of the evening. EIU cut the lead to 31-20 with 4:37 left in the first, with Kashawn Charles converting a four-point play. Charles led EIU (0-2) with 7 points in the first half, finishing with 10.

Mack Smith’s second 3-pointer of the game brought the Panthers to within nine in the first half, 32-23. Smith extended his NCAA-leading consecutive games with a made 3-pointer streak to 83. Smith scored 12 points for EIU.

Marquette led 38-26 at the half after solid shooting from 3-point range. The Golden Eagles knocked down 6-of-12 from long range in the first half and finished the game making nine 3-pointers.

Garcia, a freshman, scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half. Garcia knocked down three 3-pointers.