Eastern Illinois men's basketball rallies late but falls just short at Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — Eastern Illinois closed Tuesday's game at Dayton with an 11-2 run, but a 3-pointer as time expired fell short and the Panthers lost 66-63.

EIU's Kashawn Charles sank a 3-pointer from the corner to bring the Panthers to within 64-61, then Dayton missed the front end of two one-and-one free throw opportunities. After the second miss, Josiah Wallace hit a runner in the lane to cut the Flyers lead to 64-63 with 16 seconds remaining.

But Dayton's Jalen Crutcher stepped to the line and knocked down both free throws before EIU’s final 3-point attempt fell short.

Dayton (1-0) opened the game going 8-of-8 from the floor as the Flyers built a 15 point first half lead. EIU (0-3) was able to cut into that lead and trailed 38-33 at the half despite going nearly three minutes without a field goal to close the first half.