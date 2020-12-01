Eastern Illinois men's basketball rallies late but falls just short at Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — Eastern Illinois closed Tuesday's game at Dayton with an 11-2 run, but a 3-pointer as time expired fell short and the Panthers lost 66-63.
EIU's Kashawn Charles sank a 3-pointer from the corner to bring the Panthers to within 64-61, then Dayton missed the front end of two one-and-one free throw opportunities. After the second miss, Josiah Wallace hit a runner in the lane to cut the Flyers lead to 64-63 with 16 seconds remaining.
But Dayton's Jalen Crutcher stepped to the line and knocked down both free throws before EIU’s final 3-point attempt fell short.
Dayton (1-0) opened the game going 8-of-8 from the floor as the Flyers built a 15 point first half lead. EIU (0-3) was able to cut into that lead and trailed 38-33 at the half despite going nearly three minutes without a field goal to close the first half.
Mack Smith and Marvin Johnson led the Panthers with eight points each in the first half as both finished in double figures for the game. Smith was 3-of-3 from 3-point range, finishing with 13 points as he extended his NCAA leading streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer made to 84. Johnson finished with 14 points.
EIU was cold coming out of the locker room in the second half, knocking down its first basket with 14:28 to play in the game. That basket ended a 10-0 run by Dayton as the Flyers again extended the lead to 15 points.
Crutcher was one of four Dayton players in double figures with 13 points. Ibbi Watson led Dayton with 16 points.
Dayton finished the night shooting 51 percent from the floor. It was Dayton’s 21st straight win dating back to last season when the Flyers went 29-2 and were ranked third in the nation when the NCAA season was shuttered.
