Eastern Illinois men's basketball sweeps season series with Murray State behind Jordan Skipper-Brown

MURRAY, Ky. — For the first time in school history, Eastern Illinois men’s basketball swept the season series with Murray State, jumping out of the gates early and picking up a 68-59 win on Thursday night at the CFSB Center.
EIU improved to 8-16 overall, 5-12 in the OVC. MSU fell to 12-10 overall, 9-8 in the OVC.
The Panthers shot the ball well in the first half and dominated play on the glass, building a 31-29 lead. EIU shot 59 percent in the opening half and held a 21-8 rebound margin. EIU finished the game at 57 percent with a 34-26 rebound edge.
Mack Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers, with his second coming at the 7:08 mark of the first half staking EIU to a 10-point lead at 24-14. Jordan Skipper-Brown answered baskets by Murray State on the next two possessions with dunks. Skipper-Brown finished with his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The senior added four blocks.
The Racers ended the half on a 7-0 run to trail by two at the half and then opened the second half with a basket by KJ Williams to tie the game at 31-31. Williams was one of three Murray State players in double figures with 15 points.
Marvin Johnson responded with a 5-0 run of his own giving the Panthers a lead they would never relinquish. Johnson had 18 points to go with six rebounds.
Deang Deang’s 3-pointer with 10:17 left in the game pushed the Panthers lead back out to double figures at 53-43. Deang finished with ten points off the bench with seven coming during an early run in the first half.
EIU led by as many as 12 points four times in the second half in the final eight minutes, the last 12-point margin coming with 56 seconds remaining on free throws by Johnson. Murray State would get as close as seven points with 18 seconds remaining on a Chico Carter Jr., lay-up. Carter led the Racers with 21 points. Tevin Brown added 11.