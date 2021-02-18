Eastern Illinois men's basketball sweeps season series with Murray State behind Jordan Skipper-Brown

MURRAY, Ky. — For the first time in school history, Eastern Illinois men’s basketball swept the season series with Murray State, jumping out of the gates early and picking up a 68-59 win on Thursday night at the CFSB Center.

EIU improved to 8-16 overall, 5-12 in the OVC. MSU fell to 12-10 overall, 9-8 in the OVC.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

The Panthers shot the ball well in the first half and dominated play on the glass, building a 31-29 lead. EIU shot 59 percent in the opening half and held a 21-8 rebound margin. EIU finished the game at 57 percent with a 34-26 rebound edge.

Mack Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers, with his second coming at the 7:08 mark of the first half staking EIU to a 10-point lead at 24-14. Jordan Skipper-Brown answered baskets by Murray State on the next two possessions with dunks. Skipper-Brown finished with his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The senior added four blocks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Racers ended the half on a 7-0 run to trail by two at the half and then opened the second half with a basket by KJ Williams to tie the game at 31-31. Williams was one of three Murray State players in double figures with 15 points.