Eastern Illinois men's basketball will try to pull the upset at Missouri

The Eastern Illinois men's basketball team is off to a slow start, and it won't get any easier this week against Missouri.

Here's a look at Tuesday's game.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena

Series: Missouri leads 3-1

Last meeting: EIU 67, Missouri 64, Dec. 17, 2016

Records: Missouri 4-4, Eastern Illinois 2-7

TV: SEC Network-Plus

About Missouri: The Tigers suffered a 66-45 loss at Liberty last Thursday. Cuonzo Martin’s team missed 15 of its first 16 shots and committed 15 turnovers in the first half. … Turnovers and 3-point shooting remain MU’s weakness. The Tigers are shooting just 25.9% from 3-point range (No. 341 on Monday) with a turnover rate of 22.5% (No. 313). … Junior forward Kobe Brown is doing all he can, leading the Tigers with 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. … Senior guard Javon Pickett is coming off his first scoreless game of the season. … Junior guard Amari Davis has scored in double figures in five straight games.

About Eastern Illinois: The Panthers are coming off a narrow five-point win over Division III North Park. EIU’s only other win came against Division III Rockford. … The Panthers were blown out by St. Louis University by 42 points. … EIU ranks No. 353 among Division I teams in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 356 in 2-point shooting percentage at 36.8%. … Kashawn Charles, a 6-1 senior guard, leads the Panthers with 12.6 points per game while shooting 43.2%. … Eastern Illinois debuted in the NCAA NET rankings at No. 357 out of 358 Division I teams.

