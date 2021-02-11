Eastern Illinois men's basketball's comeback against Jacksonville State falls short

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — The Eastern Illinois men's basketball team cut what had been a 25-point Jacksonville State lead down to five points with one minute remaining before JSU iced the game at the foul line to hold off EIU, 76-64, on Thursday night at Mathews Coliseum.
EIU fell to 7-15 overall, 4-11 in the OVC. JSU improved to 13-7 overall, 9-5 in the OVC in the only regular-season meeting between the two schools.
EIU opened the game cold from the field as they were 3 for their first 25 shots. EIU held its own on the glass and did not turn the ball over as JSU led 38-19 at the half.
JSU pushed their lead out to 25 points early in the second half. A couple of 3-pointers by Kashawn Charles cut 10 points off the margin down to 53-38.
The Gamecocks responded with six straight points by Darian Adams as he knocked down a 3-pointer and then made three free throws. Adams finished with 18 points to lead JSU.
Marvin Johnson sparked a 7-0 run that brought EIU to within 63-50 with 5:06 left in the game. Johnson led EIU with 21 points, his second straight 20+ point game.
After a 0-of-11 effort from 3-point range in the first half, EIU knocked down seven 3-pointers in the second half. Henry Abraham hit back-to-back 3-pointers cutting the lead to single digits with 1:42 to play as EIU used a 15-2 run to cut the lead to 65-58.
Following free throws by Adams to stop EIU’s run, Charles hit a 3-pointer and converted a four-point play with 1:00 left in the game to make it 67-62. Charles had 15 points.
JSU would close the game at the line with 7-of-8 free throw shooting on a night the Gamecocks converted 22-of-27 at the foul line. Kayne Henry finished with 17 points after scoring 13 in the first half.
Mack Smith rounded out the EIU double figure scorers with ten points in his first action in three weeks.