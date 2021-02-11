Eastern Illinois men's basketball's comeback against Jacksonville State falls short

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — The Eastern Illinois men's basketball team cut what had been a 25-point Jacksonville State lead down to five points with one minute remaining before JSU iced the game at the foul line to hold off EIU, 76-64, on Thursday night at Mathews Coliseum.

EIU fell to 7-15 overall, 4-11 in the OVC. JSU improved to 13-7 overall, 9-5 in the OVC in the only regular-season meeting between the two schools.

EIU opened the game cold from the field as they were 3 for their first 25 shots. EIU held its own on the glass and did not turn the ball over as JSU led 38-19 at the half.

JSU pushed their lead out to 25 points early in the second half. A couple of 3-pointers by Kashawn Charles cut 10 points off the margin down to 53-38.