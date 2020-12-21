 Skip to main content
Eastern Illinois men's basketball's game at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville postponed by COVID-19 concerns
CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois' men's basketball game scheduled on Monday at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville was postponed because of Ohio Valley Conference COVID-19 protocols.

According to a release from Eastern Illinois, the two teams are working together to find a date for the contest to be rescheduled.

Eastern Illinois (3-4) will play next on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Eastern Kentucky in what will now be the Panthers' OVC opener.

