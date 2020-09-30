Eastern Illinois men's basketball's Mack Smith waiting for his chance

Apparently not much has ever happened on January 4.
Utah became a state in 1896, Sputnik fell to earth in ‘58, a few big blizzards, but little else that really grabs your attention.
But to Panther Senior Mack Smith, January 4th, 2018, is a date of major significance. That was the last day he played in a game in which he did not make a 3-point basket. That was 81 games ago. Nearly three years have passed since he played a game and failed to make a jumper from beyond the arc.
It's the longest active streak in college basketball and the second-longest in the history of the sport. Illini fans will remember when Cory Bradford did it in 88 straight games, setting the record that has stood since 2001.
Bradford, who is still playing professionally at age 41, was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 1999, an honorable mention All-American and, along with Frank Williams, the leader of the back-to-back conference champs that went to the 2001 Elite Eight under Bill Self. Bradford’s record is even more impressive given the fact that he only attempted about 6 three’s per game. Wisconsin finally snapped Bradford's streak on February 13, 2001.
In many ways, Smith’s resume is similar. While he is known by every opponent as a 3-point shooter, 52 players in Division I last season had more attempts. The NCAA leader, Jhivvan Jackson from UTSA attempted 115 more than Smith. Smith, like Bradford, plays within his team’s offense and rarely forces shots.
“I can remember a few times, but one in particular last season against SEMO when Mack hadn’t made a three yet” EIU coach Jay Spoonhour said. “We were in the second half and he passed up a shot right in front of our bench to hit a guy under the basket. I really thought that was something. With everybody on the bench hollering at you to shoot and he still made the right play."
Smith, who hopes to resume his chase of Bradford's record when the season is scheduled to begin on November 25, remembered it also.
“I like it best when I get it in the first half. In the second half when things get tight, or if I get tired, and the game gets close, I know I’ll still pass up a good shot to get the best shot if it gives us a chance to win," Smith said.
Also, similar to Bradford, as knowledge of the streak has gotten attention, stopping the streak has become a common theme among opponents. Though teammate Josiah Wallace thinks he’d be guarded the same no matter what.
“I think they’re guarding him the way they are because he’s just a great shooter," Wallace said. "The streak just proves it. They’d be guarding him hard and trying to keep him from shooting threes, streak or no streak.”
Playing with knowledge of the streak also has its pitfalls. Everyone is aware, but it’s a secret that’s out in the open.
“Guys talk about it, but it’s usually at practice or something like that," said Wallace. "We don’t say much before the game because we don’t want to jinx Mack”.
Smith, for his part, was one of the last to know.
“I think it was during my sophomore year, (former teammate) Cam Burrell said something to me. I didn’t know anything about it. Then my family started talking about it. I try my best not to think about it and just play in the rhythm of the game. But, when it goes in, I’m not gonna lie, it’s a relief off my shoulders," Smith said.
According to Spoonhour, Smith's streak isn't all about shooting.
“Going back to when Mack was a freshman, when this thing began, Mack always did all the other things that allowed him to stay on the floor," Spoonhour said. "He ran back on defense, he rebounded, he remembered his matchups. That’s something that fans and some players don’t always understand. If you want to make baskets and set records, the first thing you have to do is be sound enough to stay on the floor.”
There have been plenty of close calls. In the 81-game run, there were 18 games in which Mack made only one 3-pointer. In one of those games, last year at Belmont, Mack went 1-for-2 from behind the arc. The make was from nearly 35 feet as the shot clock expired.
Bradford’s record has stood despite 3-point attempts climbing every year. That's because defenses that were once packed in the lane and geared toward not allowing layups have completely flipped toward limiting or eliminating the 3 altogether. Teams guard the arc (there’s a reason Smith only attempted 2 at Belmont). Players have to be versatile.
“Whether it’s a mid-range or a long two or a three, I want every shot I take to go in. I had to work a lot at mid-range stuff when people started to take away my three," Smith said.
