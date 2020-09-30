Eastern Illinois men's basketball's Mack Smith waiting for his chance

“I think they’re guarding him the way they are because he’s just a great shooter," Wallace said. "The streak just proves it. They’d be guarding him hard and trying to keep him from shooting threes, streak or no streak.”

Playing with knowledge of the streak also has its pitfalls. Everyone is aware, but it’s a secret that’s out in the open.

“Guys talk about it, but it’s usually at practice or something like that," said Wallace. "We don’t say much before the game because we don’t want to jinx Mack”.

Smith, for his part, was one of the last to know.

“I think it was during my sophomore year, (former teammate) Cam Burrell said something to me. I didn’t know anything about it. Then my family started talking about it. I try my best not to think about it and just play in the rhythm of the game. But, when it goes in, I’m not gonna lie, it’s a relief off my shoulders," Smith said.

According to Spoonhour, Smith's streak isn't all about shooting.