Eastern Illinois star Jordan Skipper-Brown is used to making adjustments

He filled that role by averaging 4.6 rebounds per game and ranking 8th in the Ohio Valley Conference with 32 blocks. However, what he most might be remembered for on the Panthers roster was his play around the offensive rim.

Skipper-Brown led the Panthers in field goal percentage at 64 percent with 37 of his 87 field goals last season coming on slam dunks.

While improving his shooting, helping his teammates get open looks, and the team winning more games are goals for this season, he looks back at his first Division I game as an eye-opener. EIU opened the season at NCAA National Runner-Up Texas Tech.

“It was the biggest game I ever played in and it was in Texas," he said. "I was so happy about that and I was able to have some supporters in the crowd.”

This season, the thought of playing in front of thousands of fans is a distant thought with COVID-19 restrictions around the nation. Still, the senior actually is looking forward to the new look that games in the 2021 season will provide.