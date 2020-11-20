Eastern Illinois star Jordan Skipper-Brown is used to making adjustments

Moving around has always been a part of Jordan Skipper-Brown’s life.
Whether that’s moving around with high flying dunks and big-time blocks on the basketball court, or growing up as the member of a lifelong military family who has lived in numerous places.
All of those things has helped make him a well-rounded player moving into his senior year as an Eastern Illinois Panther.
Born in Ft. Stewart, Georgia, Skipper-Brown’s parents were career military personnel that have moved around a few times in his life.
“I’ve lived in a number of different places,” said Skipper-Brown. “Georgia, Virginia, Germany, Texas, Germany again and Washington State.”
As a son in a military family, making adjustments in his life is something that he became accustomed to with moving around every two to three years.
“I’m used to the transition. Every two years you move to a different spot and it can be hard to make friends. You get used to it after a while.”
Another thing Skipper-Brown has become used to is changes in his basketball career. As a prep athlete, he began his high school career at Shoemaker High School in Killeen, Texas, home to Fort Hood, and finished his career playing at River Ridge High School in Washington State.
It was at River Ridge High School that Skipper-Brown earned All-Area honors as a senior, and attracted the attention of some junior colleges.
Considering his grandparents house in Little Rock, Ark., home, he chose to return to one of his favorite places to play junior college basketball. Skipper-Brown opened his collegiate career playing two seasons at McLennan Junior College in Waco, Texas, just over an hour from Fort Hood; a place he admitted is the favorite of the ones he has lived in.
On the court, Skipper-Brown made adjustments in his two junior college seasons. As a freshman, he came off the bench to help the team win 27 games and a conference championship. As a sophomore, he took on more of a scoring role, averaging 11 points.
Transferring in with a new corps of players on the Panthers' roster last season, Skipper-Brown was not exactly sure what his role with EIU was going to be under head coach Jay Spoonhour. The 6’6” forward was one of the taller players in the Panthers' lineup, and found his niche as a rebounder and shot blocker.
“Rebounding and shot blocking, that is the role I would say I filled last season," he said.
He filled that role by averaging 4.6 rebounds per game and ranking 8th in the Ohio Valley Conference with 32 blocks. However, what he most might be remembered for on the Panthers roster was his play around the offensive rim.
Skipper-Brown led the Panthers in field goal percentage at 64 percent with 37 of his 87 field goals last season coming on slam dunks.
While improving his shooting, helping his teammates get open looks, and the team winning more games are goals for this season, he looks back at his first Division I game as an eye-opener. EIU opened the season at NCAA National Runner-Up Texas Tech.
“It was the biggest game I ever played in and it was in Texas," he said. "I was so happy about that and I was able to have some supporters in the crowd.”
This season, the thought of playing in front of thousands of fans is a distant thought with COVID-19 restrictions around the nation. Still, the senior actually is looking forward to the new look that games in the 2021 season will provide.
“At my high school in Washington, we were not that good, so we didn’t have a lot of fans," Skipper-Brown said. "I’m used to playing with no fans, and I think that’s when I play my best. I get a little bit of anxiety when we play in front of big crowds, so I think I may have a pretty good season because we may not have any fans.”
A pretty good season could help continue his mobile life. Improvement on a season that featured three double-doubles to his credit could lead to success for both the Panthers and himself.
“A successful year for me would be for us to win the conference championship, touch the tournament and having the opportunity to leave EIU with a professional contract," he said.
