Eastern Illinois women fall short against Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team lost its first game of the season on Wednesday, falling to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 72-68.
The game came exactly 20 years to the day the two teams faced each other in Lawrence, Kansas, with EIU winning that game.
Minnesota only had seven players suited up for Wednesday's game. The Panthers were led by Lariah Washington with 22 points. Kadi Sissoko led Minnesota in scoring with 24 points.
The first half was all Panthers, with Washington scoring the first two baskets of the game and putting up nine first-quarter points to give EIU a 17-14 lead. EIU's lead continued to grow until Panthers' turnovers led to a late Golden Gophers 7-0 run. But EIU, which shot 48 percent in the first half, still led 33-31.
The Gophers began to take control in the third quarter. After Minnesota took its first lead of the game, Abby Wahl stopped the bleeding with an easy basket to halt a three-minute scoring drought. But Sissoko, a redshirt sophomore, began to assert herself in what turned out to be a disastrous quarter for EIU. Minnesota 53-46 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, Wahl got the Panthers started strong with two quick made shots near the basket to pull them back into the game. Good defense led to good offensive possessions for the Panthers, with Washington taking over for the Panthers offensively to keep them within striking distance.
But the clock continued to dwindle, and too many offensive opportunities went by the wayside for EIU. Pace kept it interesting for the Panthers, nailing a wide open shot after a Wahl layup to pull EIU within 3 points, but the Panthers couldn't quite make up for the third quarter.
For EIU, Wahl (16 points), Karle Pace (15 points and seven rebounds) and Washington (22 points) all scored in double digits. Kira Arthofer recorded 10 assists, a new career high.
The Panthers (1-1) will be playing again on Friday at Lantz Arena against Northern Illinois in the first game of the Compass Tournament.
