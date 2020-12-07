Eastern Illinois women fly past Western Illinois; men beat Green Bay as time expires

Marvin Johnson gave EIU a three-point lead at 88-85 in the second overtime. Josh Jefferson tied the game for Green Bay with 1:54 to play. Following an EIU turnover, Lucas Stieber hit a lay-up to give the Phoenix a 91-89 lead.

EIU, which struggled at the foul line in both overtime periods (7-of-16), went 2-of-4 at the line in final 1:30. With 9.9 seconds left, Josiah Wallace went to the line for two shots. He made the first to tie the game at 91-91. On his second free throw, his miss was pulled down by Sammy Friday IV. The Panthers ran last-second offense and with a shot attempt off the mark landing in Dixon’s hands, he converted the lay-up as time expired.

Wallace led EIU in scoring with 27 points, 23 of those coming in the second half and overtime. Friday posted his first EIU double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Dixon also added 12 rebounds for EIU.

The Panthers led 37-32 at the half. In the second half Green Bay hit 6-of-11 from 3-point range as the Phoenix led by as many as seven points.

Five Green Bay players scored in double figures led by Amari Davis with 20 points. Josh Jefferson (16 points) and PJ Pipes (18 points) both knocked down four 3-pointers for Green Bay.

Johnson scored in double figures for the third straight game for EIU finishing with 11 points while freshman Henry Abraham added 11.

