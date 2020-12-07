Eastern Illinois women fly past Western Illinois; men beat Green Bay as time expires

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team sealed the second-place spot for the Compass Tournament on Sunday with an 88-74 win against Western Illinois.
EIU (2-2) had a dominating offensive outing, shooting 53% from the field, including a season high 11 three-pointers.
Morgan Litwiller got EIU off to a good start with 10 points in the first quarter, and while Western Illinois played well offensively, the Leathernecks couldn't keep up with the Panthers. EIU shot 67% from the field in the first quarter to take a 23-19 lead.
The Panthers busted the game wide open in the second quarter, shooting 11-of-16 to take a 51-40 lead going into halftime. WIU (0-3) was never able to threaten from there.
The Panthers, who will travel to Northwestern on Thursday, were led in scoring by Lariah Washington with 20 points on 64% shooting. Abby Wahl recorded her third double-double of the season and held her own in a much-post matchup against Evan Zars.
EIU men from Friday
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A flurry of activity in the final nine seconds of double overtime ended in Eastern Illinois' advantage in a 93-91 win over Green Bay, with George Dixon dropping in a put-back shot as time expired.
It was EIU’s first win in Green Bay since Jan. 15, 1988. The Panthers have now won back-to-back games to improve to 2-3. Green Bay fell to 0-3.
Marvin Johnson gave EIU a three-point lead at 88-85 in the second overtime. Josh Jefferson tied the game for Green Bay with 1:54 to play. Following an EIU turnover, Lucas Stieber hit a lay-up to give the Phoenix a 91-89 lead.
EIU, which struggled at the foul line in both overtime periods (7-of-16), went 2-of-4 at the line in final 1:30. With 9.9 seconds left, Josiah Wallace went to the line for two shots. He made the first to tie the game at 91-91. On his second free throw, his miss was pulled down by Sammy Friday IV. The Panthers ran last-second offense and with a shot attempt off the mark landing in Dixon’s hands, he converted the lay-up as time expired.
Wallace led EIU in scoring with 27 points, 23 of those coming in the second half and overtime. Friday posted his first EIU double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Dixon also added 12 rebounds for EIU.
The Panthers led 37-32 at the half. In the second half Green Bay hit 6-of-11 from 3-point range as the Phoenix led by as many as seven points.
Five Green Bay players scored in double figures led by Amari Davis with 20 points. Josh Jefferson (16 points) and PJ Pipes (18 points) both knocked down four 3-pointers for Green Bay.
Johnson scored in double figures for the third straight game for EIU finishing with 11 points while freshman Henry Abraham added 11.
