Eastern Illinois women open season with home win against Illinois-Chicago

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team broke open a tight game late and opened the season with an 82-71 win against Illinois-Chicago on Wednesday.

With assistant coach Kyley Simmons at the reins with head coach Matt Bollant out of town, Abby Wahl and Lariah Washington each had double-doubles. Wahl finished with 21 rebounds, smashing her old career-high of 11.

The Panthers led UIC 23-16 at the end of the first quarter, with EIU's bench outscoring UIC's 10-0. But UIC outscored the Panthers 19-14 in the second to tighten the game at half, 37-35.

Out of the break, the Panthers picked up the urgency on offense and took a 61-55 lead heading into the final quarter. The Flames stuck with the Panthers, but Morgan Litwiller's 7 fourth-quarter points helped EIU hold off the Flames.

The Panthers next play Dec. 2 vs. Minnesota.

