 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastern Illinois women open season with home win against Illinois-Chicago
0 comments

Eastern Illinois women open season with home win against Illinois-Chicago

{{featured_button_text}}
EIU women

Abby Wahl takes a defensive stance during Eastern Illinois' win against Illinois-Chicago on Wednesday.

 EIU SPORTS INFORMATION

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team broke open a tight game late and opened the season with an 82-71 win against Illinois-Chicago on Wednesday.

With assistant coach Kyley Simmons at the reins with head coach Matt Bollant out of town, Abby Wahl and Lariah Washington each had double-doubles. Wahl finished with 21 rebounds, smashing her old career-high of 11.

The Panthers led UIC 23-16 at the end of the first quarter, with EIU's bench outscoring UIC's 10-0. But UIC outscored the Panthers 19-14 in the second to tighten the game at half, 37-35.

Out of the break, the Panthers picked up the urgency on offense and took a 61-55 lead heading into the final quarter. The Flames stuck with the Panthers, but Morgan Litwiller's 7 fourth-quarter points helped EIU hold off the Flames.

The Panthers next play Dec. 2 vs. Minnesota.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News