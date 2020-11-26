Eastern Illinois women open season with home win against Illinois-Chicago

Abby Wahl takes a defensive stance during Eastern Illinois' win against Illinois-Chicago on Wednesday.
EIU SPORTS INFORMATION
CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team broke open a tight game late and opened the season with an 82-71 win against Illinois-Chicago on Wednesday.
With assistant coach Kyley Simmons at the reins with head coach Matt Bollant out of town, Abby Wahl and Lariah Washington each had double-doubles. Wahl finished with 21 rebounds, smashing her old career-high of 11.
The
Panthers led UIC 23-16 at the end of the first quarter, with EIU's bench outscoring UIC's 10-0. But UIC outscored the Panthers 19-14 in the second to tighten the game at half, 37-35.
Out of the break, the
Panthers picked up the urgency on offense and took a 61-55 lead heading into the final quarter. The Flames stuck with the Panthers, but Morgan Litwiller's 7 fourth-quarter points helped EIU hold off the Flames.
The Panthers next play Dec. 2 vs. Minnesota.
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl, top, shoots past Eastern Illinois' Jordan Skipper-Brown (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Eastern Illinois' Jordan Skipper-Brown (2) shoots against Wisconsin's Ben Carlson (20) during the first half Wednesday.
Eastern Illinois' Jordan Skipper-Brown (2) passes the ball past Wisconsin's Ben Carlson (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) fouls Eastern Illinois' Josiah Wallace (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin plays Eastern Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Kohl Center on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis., with no fans in attendance. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice (0) drives against Eastern Illinois' Junior Farquhar (5) as Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) sets a screen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and guard Trevor Anderson watch from the bench during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Eastern Illinois coach Jay Spoonhour yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) shoots next to Eastern Illinois' Mack Smith (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Eastern Illinois' George Dixon (35) defends against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
