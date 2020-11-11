Eastern Illinois women's basketball adds 4 players on signing day

"(Colson) is going to be a very talented post at Eastern Illinois," Bollant said.

Taris Thornton

A 6-foot forward out of Lombard, Thornton verbally committed to EIU in March. Thornton possess all the abilities to be a great all around player. She averaged 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in leading Lombard Montini to a third-place finish in Class 3A. She is poised to make some big jumps in her senior season.

"Taris is a post player that can do a little bit of everything. She can step out and shoot it. She is a really good athlete," Bollant said

Julia Bengtson

A 5-8 guard out of Becker, Minn., Bengtson is a 3A player of the year and is averaging 20 points and 2.5 assists. Bengtson, like Thornton, has been verbally committed to EIU since March. Bengtson was competing for the state championship before COVID-19 canceled the season.

"She was extremely impressive in the first two games I was able to watch. She is really skilled, highly athletic and plays extremely hard," Bollant said.

Miah Monahan