Eastern Illinois women's basketball adds four players on signing day

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois women's basketball announced the signing four new players for next season when national signing day opened on Wednesday.
The players were: Ellie Colson of Spring Hill, Tenn., Taris Thornton of Lombard, Julia Bengtson of Becker, Minn., and Miah Monahan of Glencoe, Minn.
"As a group I believe this is the most talented group we have signed," EIU coach Matt Bollant said. "I think they are going to be incredibly special and will be a huge impact in our future and where we want to take this program."
Here's a look at each of EIU's four recruits:
Ellie Colson
A center out of Spring Hill, Tenn., Colson won All-District in her freshman and sophomore year at Summit High School. Colson is a physical presence in the middle. She averaged 10 points and 8 rebounds per game. Colson was coached by John Wild, a multiple state-title-winning coach in Tennessee. Bollant has gotten solid talent out of Tennessee in his time, including Karle Pace and Hailey Cameron.
"(Colson) is going to be a very talented post at Eastern Illinois," Bollant said.
Taris Thornton
A 6-foot forward out of Lombard, Thornton verbally committed to EIU in March. Thornton possess all the abilities to be a great all around player. She averaged 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in leading Lombard Montini to a third-place finish in Class 3A. She is poised to make some big jumps in her senior season.
"Taris is a post player that can do a little bit of everything. She can step out and shoot it. She is a really good athlete," Bollant said
Julia Bengtson
A 5-8 guard out of Becker, Minn., Bengtson is a 3A player of the year and is averaging 20 points and 2.5 assists. Bengtson, like Thornton, has been verbally committed to EIU since March. Bengtson was competing for the state championship before COVID-19 canceled the season.
"She was extremely impressive in the first two games I was able to watch. She is really skilled, highly athletic and plays extremely hard," Bollant said.
Miah Monahan
A 5-8 guard out of Glencoe, Minn., Monahan has serious scoring potential. She averaged 22 points and shot 35% from beyond the arc. Monahan played on the Minnesota Fury, one of the top AAU teams in Minnesota. The Fury has produced over 25 players in DI basketball programs since 2017.
"(Monahan) had two or three games (in which she scored) in the 40s last year and can flat out score the basketball," Bollant said. "(She is) a very smart player who is highly skilled and will have a great impact here."
Women's basketball opens up the season against UIC at Lantz Arena on Nov. 25. No spectators will be allowed at home Eastern Illinois basketball games this season. All home contests will be carried on ESPN+.
