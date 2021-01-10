Eastern Illinois women's basketball begins busy week at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team will travel to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Monday, beginning a busy week trying to snap a four-game losing streak.

Eastern Illinois (3-7, 1-4 OVC) will play SIUE (4-4, 1-2 OVC) for the second time this season — the last time EIU won was against this Cougars team. EIU is coming off a 77-68 loss to Austin Peay, while the Cougars come off a 64-57 win against the Murray State Racers.

EIU has home games later this week against Morehead State (Thursday, 4 p.m.) and Eastern Kentucky (Saturday, 1 p.m.).

Abby Wahl has been instrumental to the Panthers' success scoring inside the paint this season. Wahl is averaging 16.4 points-per-game, the third-most in the OVC, and is averaging 8.8, again, the third-most in the OVC.

Wahl is an important reason why the Panthers lead the OVC assists this season. Kira Arthofer has been able to find Wahl inside the paint, and the tandem has become one of the best duos in our league. Arthofer leads the OVC in assists this season with 42 total and is averaging 4.2 assists-per-game, the second-most in the conference.