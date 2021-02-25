Eastern Illinois women's basketball clinches OVC tournament spot with win against Southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team clinched a spot in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in unexpected fashion on Thursday.

The third quarter has haunted the Panthers all season. But on Thursday, they turned the tables. After a paltry first half at Southeast Missouri in which EIU scored just 6 points in the first quarter on 3-of-17 shooting, it trailed 23-19 at half.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

But behind Lariah Washington, who scored 14 of her game-high 24 points in the third quarter, EIU outscored SEMO 28-12 in the period on its way to a 65-57 win.

EIU won despite missing all nine of its attempts from 3-point range. The Panthers made up for it by shooting 28-of-52 on 2-point shots. EIU also did a better job at taking care of the ball, turning the ball over 11 times compared with 22 for SEMO — the Panthers contributed to that with 14 steals.

Washington also added seven rebounds for the Panthers (11-13, 9-10 OVC) and was 9-of-14 from the field (54 percent). The rest of the EIU attack was balanced, with Abby Wahl adding 10 points and seven rebounds, Karle Pace 9 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Kira Arthofer 6 points, seven assists and four steals. Parker Stafford scored a career-high 8 points