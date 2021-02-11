 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastern Illinois women's basketball falls at Jacksonville State
0 comments

Eastern Illinois women's basketball falls at Jacksonville State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Karle Pace 1 011421.JPG

Eastern Illinois' Karle Pace (11) goes to the basket past Morehead State guard Ariel Kirkwood (11). Pace returned to the lineup for EIU on Thursday.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team fell just short at Jacksonville State on Thursday, 58-56.

Karle Pace made her return for the Panthers  (9-11 7-8 OVC) with a team-high with 14 points. Jordyn Hughes, Kira Arthofer, all scored 11 points, while Abby Wahl finished with 10 points, and Lariah Washington finished with 8 to round out the starting five.

After a first quarter that ended in a 14-14 tie, Jacksonville State went on a 9-0 run to take control and led 28-20 at half.

But EIU got back in the game in the third. With two minutes left in the quarter, the Panthers trailed by 5 points, and JSU was losing momentum at the right time for the Panthers.

The Jacksonville State defense put the Gamecocks in the driver's seat despite a nearly five-minute scoring drought. Arthofer managed to score a bucket and draw the foul to cut the lead to 5 points. Arthofer was unable to convert, but the Panthers continued to fight in the final seconds. Washington nailed a 3-pointer with two seconds left to go to pull EIU within one.

Pace moved to the No. 13 spot in career points with 1,326 points: She is 11 points away from tying Chris Aldridge for the No. 12 spot

The Panthers will travel to Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday to face Tennessee Tech for the second time this season.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm brings variety of weather to mid-Atlantic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Dosunmu named both Big Ten and Naismith Trophy Player of the Week
College

Dosunmu named both Big Ten and Naismith Trophy Player of the Week

  • Updated

CHAMPAIGN — After a historic week on the court for Illinois' point guard Ayo Dosunmu, the awards rolled in on Monday. The junior was named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week by the Atlanta Tipoff Club as well as Big Ten Player of the Week for the second week in a row and fourth time this season by the conference office.

UNC basketball issues apology for maskless party that included players, team managers
College

UNC basketball issues apology for maskless party that included players, team managers

  • Updated

North Carolina released a joint statement on Tuesday from its men's basketball players and managers apologizing for breaking COVID-19 protocol Saturday night after the Tar Heels' 91-87 win at Duke: "Saturday night, a number of players and managers — not just the ones shown on the video that was seen — got together to celebrate our win at Duke. Our intention was to celebrate privately within ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News