Eastern Illinois women's basketball falls at Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team fell just short at Jacksonville State on Thursday, 58-56.

Karle Pace made her return for the Panthers (9-11 7-8 OVC) with a team-high with 14 points. Jordyn Hughes, Kira Arthofer, all scored 11 points, while Abby Wahl finished with 10 points, and Lariah Washington finished with 8 to round out the starting five.

After a first quarter that ended in a 14-14 tie, Jacksonville State went on a 9-0 run to take control and led 28-20 at half.

But EIU got back in the game in the third. With two minutes left in the quarter, the Panthers trailed by 5 points, and JSU was losing momentum at the right time for the Panthers.

The Jacksonville State defense put the Gamecocks in the driver's seat despite a nearly five-minute scoring drought. Arthofer managed to score a bucket and draw the foul to cut the lead to 5 points. Arthofer was unable to convert, but the Panthers continued to fight in the final seconds. Washington nailed a 3-pointer with two seconds left to go to pull EIU within one.

Pace moved to the No. 13 spot in career points with 1,326 points: She is 11 points away from tying Chris Aldridge for the No. 12 spot

The Panthers will travel to Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday to face Tennessee Tech for the second time this season.

