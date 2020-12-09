Eastern Illinois women's basketball finishes non-conference play at Northwestern

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team will be the first opponent of the season for No. 17th-ranked Northwestern on Thursday.
The Panthers (2-2) are coming off an 88-74 victory against Western Illinois. Northwestern hasn't played this season after its game against Bradley was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Panthers will try to finish off their non-conference schedule with what would be a program-defining victory. EIU is 0-7 versus ranked opponents. The last time they have faced a ranked opponent was No. 25 Dayton on Nov. 25, 2012, which resulted in a 105-42 loss. EIU also has never beaten Northwestern.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena – Evanston
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Northwestern leads 12-0
Last Meeting: Dec. 22, 2017: Northwestern won 74-40
Next Game: SIUE on Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. at Lantz Arena
Notes: Northwestern is coming off of a 26-4 Big Ten regular-season title that ended with the Wildcats losing to Michigan. Last year's top scorer, Lindsey Pullman, returns for her senior year. Pullman averaged almost 19 points last season. Veronica Burton, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, returns for her junior season after she was second in scoring for Northwestern with 11.6 points per game, and led the team in steals and assists. Lariah Washington had a game-high 20 points and shot 7-11 from the field against WIU, along with a career-high six assists. Washington is averaging 18 points, the most for any OVC player who has played in four games. Washington is also one of the most efficient players in the OVC, shooting 53% — the highest percentage of a guard in the OVC.
NOTE: For coverage of Wednesday's Eastern Illinois men's basketball game at Evansville, go to jg-tc.com/sports.
