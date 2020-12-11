 Skip to main content
Eastern Illinois women's basketball loses to No. 17 Northwestern
Eastern Illinois women's basketball loses to No. 17 Northwestern

EVANSTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team committed 24 turnovers and No. 17 Northwestern was able to take advantage in a 93-57 win on Thursday.

The 24 turnovers was the most for EIU (2-3) this season.

EIU kept it close early, but six turnovers in the first quarter led to a 27-16 Northwestern lead. Northwestern continued to build its lead in the second quarter. EIU failed to score for the first three minutes of the quarter and the Wildcats built their halftime lead to 53-22.

The Panthers' Morgan Litwiller caught fire in the third quarter with two 3-pointers and a layup, but Northwestern continued to stretch its lead. Both teams began emptying their benches in the fourth, and every EIU player saw the court. Hailey Cameron scored her first career points on a 3-pointer and ended up draining two more for 9 points.

The Panthers' leading scorer was Litwiller with 13 points — her ninth career game in double figures.  This was the first game that the trio of Karle Pace, Lariah Washington and Abby Wahl haven't scored in double digits. EIU will return to play against SIUE on Dec. 18 at Lantz Arena for EIU's conference opener.

