Eastern Illinois women's basketball tries to stay hot against Belmont

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team is coming off its biggest win of the season and will try to continue that momentum at home against Belmont on Thursday.

EIU (8-9, 6-6 OVC) will battle against Belmont (8-4, 5-2 OVC) for the second time this season. The Panthers return to Lantz Arena after a 51-49 victory against the reigning OVC 2019-20 tournament champion Southeast Missouri.

Lariah Washington and Kira Arthofer carried the offensive load in the win, with Washington finishing with a season-high 24 points and Arthofer with a career-high 13.

Arthofer has taken the next step in her junior season, leading the OVC in assists-per-game (4.5), total assists (77), and has nearly doubled her points-per-game since last season with 6.3 — up from 3.5 last season. She'd previously been a capable passer and a stingy defender, but her shooting has improved — she's over 50% from the field.

The Bruins are coming off a 68-52 win over Tennessee State and are currently ranked No. 2 in the OVC. After nearly a month of no play, the Bruins haven't skipped a beat, winning four of their six games since Jan. 19.