Eastern Illinois women's basketball tries to stay hot against Belmont

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team is coming off its biggest win of the season and will try to continue that momentum at home against Belmont on Thursday.
EIU (8-9, 6-6 OVC) will battle against Belmont (8-4, 5-2 OVC) for the second time this season. The Panthers return to Lantz Arena after a 51-49 victory against the reigning OVC 2019-20 tournament champion Southeast Missouri.
Lariah Washington and Kira Arthofer carried the offensive load in the win, with Washington finishing with a season-high 24 points and Arthofer with a career-high 13.
Arthofer has taken the next step in her junior season, leading the OVC in assists-per-game (4.5), total assists (77), and has nearly doubled her points-per-game since last season with 6.3 — up from 3.5 last season. She'd previously been a capable passer and a stingy defender, but her shooting has improved — she's over 50% from the field.
The Bruins are coming off a 68-52 win over Tennessee State and are currently ranked No. 2 in the OVC. After nearly a month of no play, the Bruins haven't skipped a beat, winning four of their six games since Jan. 19.
The Bruins can credit that to their outstanding guard play of freshmen Destinee Wells and Tuti Jones. They put up 24 combined points against the Panthers in the first meeting of the teams. Conley Chinn has been the team's best scorer in conference play this season, averaging 14.1 points.
Here's a look at the women's and men's games:
EIU women
Time: Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Location: First Mid Court at Lantz Arena, Charleston
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Belmont leads series 9-4
Last Meeting: Jan. 21, 2021: Bruins won 63-49
Next Game: Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Tennessee State, 1 p.m. at Lantz Arena
Notes: What doomed the Panthers in the last meeting were 22 turnovers. The team also shot only 38% from the field. Belmont is averaging 12 steals and forces 19 turnovers a game against conference opponents.
EIU men
Time: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: First Mid Court at Lantz Arena, Charleston
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Belmont leads series 11-2
Last Meeting: Jan. 21, 2021: Bruins won 79-66
Next Game: Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Tennessee State, 4 p.m. at Lantz Arena