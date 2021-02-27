Eastern Illinois women's upset bid shut down in fourth quarter by UT Martin

CHARLESTON — With a berth in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament already wrapped up, the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team was on the verge of its biggest win of the season heading into the fourth quarter on Saturday.
The Panthers had a nine-point lead heading into the final period against OVC-leading Tennessee-Martin, but the Skyhawks' defense clamped down in, holding EIU to 4 points in the final quarter. UT Martin took advantage, outscoring the Panthers 19-4 in the fourth in a 69-63 win.
EIU came out hot early, taking a 26-11 lead after the first quarter. Karle Pace scored the game's first 7 points and had 14 of her 16 in the first half.
Lariah Washington, had led EIU with 17 points, had 6 points in the first quarter and was the only Panthers player to score in the fourh quarter. Abby Wahl scored 6 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
The 4-point fourth quarter was the Panthers' lowest output in a quarter all season.
Dasia Young led UT Martin's comeback. She had 14 points in the second quarter to help the Skyhawks cut into the lead and finished with 30 points to lead all scorers. Paige Pipkin added 17.
UT Martin (18-4, 17-2 OVC) clinched the top spot in the OVC Tournament. EIU (11-14, 9-11) is the No. 8 seed and The Panthers will face UT Martin again on Wednesday, Mar. 3, at 1 p.m. in the first round of the tournament.
Before the game, the Panthers honored their three seniors: Pace, Taylor Steele and Grace McRae.
MEN
UT Martin 73, EIU 68
CHARLESTON — A bad second-half doomed the season finale for the EIU men.
After taking a 40-33 lead at half, the Panthers were outscored 40-28 in the second half.
Neither team shot well from deep, but EIU struggled in particular. The Panthers were 3-of-25 from 3-point range, including 0-for-10 in the second half. UT Martin made 4-of-15 from beyond the arc.
Jordan Skipper-Brown led EIU (9-18, 6-14) with 18 points and Marvin Johnson added 17. Before the game, EIU seniors Kashawn Charles, Skipper-Brown, Mack Smith, Johnson, Sammy Friday IV, Josiah Wallace, Deang Deang and George Dixon were honored.
Cameron Holden had 27 points to lead four players in double figures for UT Martin (8-16, 6-14). Both teams were already eliminated from the OVC Tournament field.