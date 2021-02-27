Eastern Illinois women's upset bid shut down in fourth quarter by UT Martin

CHARLESTON — With a berth in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament already wrapped up, the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team was on the verge of its biggest win of the season heading into the fourth quarter on Saturday.

The Panthers had a nine-point lead heading into the final period against OVC-leading Tennessee-Martin, but the Skyhawks' defense clamped down in, holding EIU to 4 points in the final quarter. UT Martin took advantage, outscoring the Panthers 19-4 in the fourth in a 69-63 win.

EIU came out hot early, taking a 26-11 lead after the first quarter. Karle Pace scored the game's first 7 points and had 14 of her 16 in the first half.

Lariah Washington, had led EIU with 17 points, had 6 points in the first quarter and was the only Panthers player to score in the fourh quarter. Abby Wahl scored 6 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The 4-point fourth quarter was the Panthers' lowest output in a quarter all season.

Dasia Young led UT Martin's comeback. She had 14 points in the second quarter to help the Skyhawks cut into the lead and finished with 30 points to lead all scorers. Paige Pipkin added 17.