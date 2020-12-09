Evansville's clutch shooting sinks Eastern Illinois men's basketball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville hit several clutch shots on Wednesday night, including four as time expired on the shot clock that proved valuable in a 68-65 win over Eastern Illinois at the Ford Center.
The win snapped a 22-game losing streak for Evansville (1-3).
Evansville took advantage of some timely shooting in the first half, sinking two 3-pointers as the shot clock expired, including one by Evan Kulhman that capped a 9-0 run.
Evansville extended its lead to 21-8 before Josiah Wallace snapped the run. Kuhlman led Evansville with 12 points in the first half, finishing the game with 15. Evansville led 34-19 at the half.
EIU (2-4) shot just 33 percent in the first half with Marvin Johnson leading the offense with five first half points. Mack Smith sank a 3-pointer four minutes into the contest to extend his consecutive games streak with a made 3-pointer to 87 straight. He can tie the NCAA Division I record on Saturday afternoon when the Panthers host Western Illinois at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.
The Panthers warmed up in the second half, knocking down their first six shots from the floor as an 8-0 run closed the gap to 39-34 with 15:54 to play. Johnson hit a jumper to cap the run. He was one of two EIU players to finish with 17 points. Wallace was the other — he hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the EIU run.
For every EIU run, Evansville was able to provide an answer. Jax Levitch hit a shot as the shot clock expired and Noah Frederking made another. Levitch (11 points) and Frederking (11 points) were two of five Purple Aces in double figures, led by Jawaun Newton’s 19 points.
Smith drained a 3-pointer with 11:26 to play to make it 46-42, then Kashawn Charles' 3-pointer with 7:25 tied the contest at 50-50. A Levitch 3-pointer put Evansville back in front and the Panthers could never take a second half lead.
Johnson’s bucket with 1:10 to play brought EIU to within 62-60. EIU had a potential game-tying shot fall short as time expired.
Smith added 12 points for the Panthers on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
