Evansville's clutch shooting sinks Eastern Illinois men's basketball

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Panthers warmed up in the second half, knocking down their first six shots from the floor as an 8-0 run closed the gap to 39-34 with 15:54 to play. Johnson hit a jumper to cap the run. He was one of two EIU players to finish with 17 points. Wallace was the other — he hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the EIU run.

For every EIU run, Evansville was able to provide an answer. Jax Levitch hit a shot as the shot clock expired and Noah Frederking made another. Levitch (11 points) and Frederking (11 points) were two of five Purple Aces in double figures, led by Jawaun Newton’s 19 points.

Smith drained a 3-pointer with 11:26 to play to make it 46-42, then Kashawn Charles' 3-pointer with 7:25 tied the contest at 50-50. A Levitch 3-pointer put Evansville back in front and the Panthers could never take a second half lead.

Johnson’s bucket with 1:10 to play brought EIU to within 62-60. EIU had a potential game-tying shot fall short as time expired.

Smith added 12 points for the Panthers on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.