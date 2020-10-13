Former Eastern Illinois men's basketball players beginning pro seasons overseas

As the NBA Finals concluded with the Los Angeles Lakers beating the Miami Heat for the title, wrapping up the season, several former Eastern Illinois University men’s basketball players are beginning their professional seasons playing overseas.

Muusa Dama, Montell Goodwin, Tyler Laser and Aleksa Novakovic have all started playing around the world for the 2020-21 season.

Dama

Dama is playing this season in Japan. His team, the Hitachi SunRockers Tokyo-Shibuya, have played three games so far this season. In the most recent contest Dama collected a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Dama is in his third season playing professional basketball overseas.

Goodwin