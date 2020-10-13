Former Eastern Illinois men's basketball players beginning pro seasons overseas

As the NBA Finals concluded with the Los Angeles Lakers beating the Miami Heat for the title, wrapping up the season, several former Eastern Illinois University men’s basketball players are beginning their professional seasons playing overseas.
Muusa Dama, Montell Goodwin, Tyler Laser and Aleksa Novakovic have all started playing around the world for the 2020-21 season.
Dama
Dama is playing this season in Japan. His team, the Hitachi SunRockers Tokyo-Shibuya, have played three games so far this season. In the most recent contest Dama collected a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Dama is in his third season playing professional basketball overseas.
Goodwin
Goodwin is playing this season in Portugal as part of the Portuguese LPB. His team, Lusitania, opened the season this past week with Goodwin scoring nine points with four assists. Goodwin is in his third season playing professional basketball overseas.
Laser
Laser is playing this season in France as part of the French ProB. Hs team, Denain ASC Voltaire, opened the season this past week with Laser finishing with six points, five rebounds and five assists. Laser in his ninth season playing professional basketball overseas.
Novakovic
Novakovic is playing this season in Serbia. His team, KK Borac Mozzart Cacak, has played in two games this season. Novakovic is averaging 1.5 points per game off the bench as he enters his fourth season playing professional basketball overseas.
