Game against Dayton on Tuesday added to Eastern Illinois men's basketball schedule, in addition to other changes

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois Athletic Department has announced several changes to the schedule this week for the Panthers' men’s and women’s basketball teams, some caused by teams around the nation pausing their basketball activities because of COVID-19 outbreaks and testing.

The EIU men’s basketball team will now play on Tuesday night at Dayton. Tip time will be 6 p.m. at the University of Dayton Arena. EIU (0-2) opened the season at No. 7 Wisconsin last week followed by a Friday night game at Marquette. EIU's scheduled game at Butler Sunday was postponed when the Bulldogs were forced to close team activities because of COVID-19.

The EIU men will close out the week on Thursday hosting Chicago State at 2 p.m., followed by a Saturday afternoon game at Green Bay, also with a 2 p.m. tip time. The start time for the home opener against Chicago State is a change from the originally scheduled 5 p.m. start.