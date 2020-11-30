Game against Dayton on Tuesday added to Eastern Illinois men's basketball schedule, in addition to other changes

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois Athletic Department has announced several changes to the schedule this week for the Panthers' men’s and women’s basketball teams, some caused by teams around the nation pausing their basketball activities because of COVID-19 outbreaks and testing.
The EIU men’s basketball team will now play on Tuesday night at Dayton. Tip time will be 6 p.m. at the University of Dayton Arena. EIU (0-2) opened the season at No. 7 Wisconsin last week followed by a Friday night game at Marquette. EIU's scheduled game at Butler Sunday was postponed when the Bulldogs were forced to close team activities because of COVID-19.
The EIU men will close out the week on Thursday hosting Chicago State at 2 p.m., followed by a Saturday afternoon game at Green Bay, also with a 2 p.m. tip time. The start time for the home opener against Chicago State is a change from the originally scheduled 5 p.m. start.
On the women’s side, EIU (1-0) opened the season last Wednesday with a home win over UIC. The Panthers will play on Wednesday at Minnesota with an 11 a.m. tip.
Changes to the EIU women’s schedule will come during the weekend with the Compass Tournament. Southern Illinois no longer be participating. EIU will now face Northern Illinois on Friday at 3 p.m. On Saturday, NIU will face Western Illinois at 2 p.m. The Compass Tournament will conclude on Sunday with EIU hosting WIU at 2 p.m.
All EIU games can be heard on the radio on Hit Mix 88.9 WEIU or streaming online at http://www.weiu.net/hitmix/streaming.php.
All EIU home games will also be televised on ESPN+ — https://plus.espn.com/buy-now.
Here's a closer look at EIU's game against Dayton on Tuesday:
Time: 6 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Location: Dayton Arena – Dayton, Ohio
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Dayton leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Dayton won 85-65 on Dec. 21, 1995
Next Game: Dec. 3 at Chicago State
Notes: After not playing its Sunday night contest at Butler due to a pause in activities by the Bulldogs, Eastern Illinois this game. Dayton will be playing its first game of the season after losing opponents due to COVID-19 protocols for week one of the season. Dayton ended last season ranked No. 3 in the nation and was a potential NCAA No. 1 seed before the NCAA Tournament was canceled in mid-March.
EIU senior guard Josiah Wallace led the Panthers in scoring in the opening two games of the season. Wallace had 22 points in the season opening loss at No. 7 Wisconsin before scoring 15 on Friday at Marquette. Wallace is shooting 52 percent from the floor and is 9-of-10 from the foul line. In the season opener Wallace became the 41st player in school history to join the 1,000 point club. He has already moved up to 38th on the career list with 1,033 points.
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
Eastern Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!