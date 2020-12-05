George Dixon's basket as time expires in double OT gives Eastern Illinois men's basketball win at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A flurry of activity in the final nine seconds of double overtime ended in Eastern Illinois' advantage in a 93-91 win over Green Bay, with George Dixon dropping in a put-back shot as time expired.

It was EIU’s first win in Green Bay since Jan. 15, 1988. The Panthers have now won back-to-back games to improve to 2-3. Green Bay fell to 0-3.

Marvin Johnson gave EIU a three-point lead at 88-85 in the second overtime. Josh Jefferson tied the game for Green Bay with 1:54 to play. Following an EIU turnover, Lucas Stieber hit a lay-up to give the Phoenix a 91-89 lead.

EIU, which struggled at the foul line in both overtime periods (7-of-16), went 2-of-4 at the line in final 1:30. With 9.9 seconds left, Josiah Wallace went to the line for two shots. He made the first to tie the game at 91-91. On his second free throw, his miss was pulled down by Sammy Friday IV. The Panthers ran last-second offense and with a shot attempt off the mark landing in Dixon’s hands, he converted the lay-up as time expired.

