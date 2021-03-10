Illinois AD Josh Whitman says the Big Ten not naming the Illini co-champs ‘will forever live in infamy.’ But it’s time to move on to bigger goals

INDIANAPOLIS — Athletic director Josh Whitman doused more fuel onto the tinder pile of slights Illinois has been collecting by publishing an open letter Tuesday ripping the Big Ten for not naming the Illini men’s basketball team regular-season co-champions with Michigan.

Although Whitman didn’t use his name, Commissioner Kevin Warren became the target of more criticism from a Big Ten athletic department in what has already been a rough last 12 months for the conference leader.

“As a conference, we talk about being values-based in our decision-making,” Whitman wrote. “We talk about prioritizing our student-athletes. We talk about doing the right thing. I have seen my colleagues do it time and again. Yet in this instance, we failed to act. We became so focused on process and timing that we lost sight of the bigger picture. Illinois is left to pick up the pieces.”

Should Michigan be punished for being shut down by the state health department for a COVID-19 issue and not fitting in all of its regular-season games? No. Should Illinois be punished for managing to play all of its games, including a win against Michigan in their only meeting? Of course not.

A co-championship does sound fair, and Illinois was right to appeal for a change.